Jacksonville City Council District 8

Five candidates are seeking this office. The race will appear on the March ballot open to all voters in the district. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two will advance to the May election.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote -- in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically and are presented exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

CANDIDATES

Charles “Scooter” Barr

Party affiliation: Republican

Occupation: Maintenance Tech/Controls Programmer

Age: 58

Your family: Wife, 4 children, 5 grandchildren

Education: HS, 4 year electrical apprenticeship, some college

Political experience: No previous like my opponents

Over the last few months, we surveyed News4JAX Insiders to find out what they saw as the top issues facing our city, ahead of the city elections. These issues below are the top three – how would you address each one if elected?

Viewers’ No. 1 issue: Crime

Crime is a major issue. Work with JSO and the community to resolve. Build relationships between the two. Support JSO for more officers if needed

I believe community policing (officer friendly) would work

Viewers’ No. 2 issue: Affordable Housing

Rent and home prices are out of hand. Work with developers to create affordable housing.

Assist those who are struggling

Viewers’ No. 3 issue: Infrastructure

Desperate need to work on infrastructure. This is the second issue that I hear on the northside.

Support working on this issue

Beyond those three issues, what do you see as the top issue you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Looking out for youth and seniors. Re-open community centers, Assure seniors are looked out for.

Bring good paying businesses/jobs to Jacksonville

Work with developers due to such an influx of people

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I will actually work for the voters instead of the special interest that would contribute to my personal gain like we currently have.

I hear everywhere that folks are tired of our previous councilman (the family) doing nothing for the community. I will be there for them, take calls, have meetings and listen to the issues.

Together “we” will work on the changes that they are demanding.

My opponent switched to this district not because he cares for it but believes it will be an easier win. I could have switched Districts by address move to a Republican district; however I believe in this district and the northside and want to make the changes that people are asking for.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Serving the people not my personal and financial gain.

Addressing and completing some of the issues that plague our district.

Leave the district, and northside, in better shape than the last 16 years

Campaign website: www.barrforjax.com

Social media: Facebook I Instagram

Reggie Gaffney, Jr.

Party affiliation: Democrat

Occupation: Vice President, Non Profit

Age: 37

Your family: Reggie Gaffney Sr, Dad, Rosalyn, Sister

Education: Masters in Business Administration

Political experience: Current Council Member, District 7

Over the last few months, we surveyed News4JAX Insiders to find out what they saw as the top issues facing our city, ahead of the city elections. These issues below are the top three – how would you address each one if elected?

Voters’ No. 1 issue: Crime

Crime is one of the most paramount issues facing our city. On City Council I’m focused on increasing funding to mental health services available to the JSO and their officers, On the economic development front, I believe we need to work with business leaders to create entry level jobs and vocational training opportunities to give young people alternatives to criminal activity.

Voters’ No. 2 issue: Affordable Housing

Our housing inventory in the City is low. Renters and first-time home buyers are struggling to live in even the most modest homes in our city. Together, we need to work with developers to identify opportunity areas to bring in or develop fresh affordable housing inventory.

Voters’ No. 3 issue: Infrastructure

I am focused on infrastructure as a Council Member. Our district is largely moving in the right direction in terms of identifying and adding new infrastructure to the City’s CIP.

From sidewalks to fire stations I remain committed to developing new infrastructure across the district. I believe we also need to ensure that resiliency is a top priority as we prepare our district for the next 100-year storm.

Beyond those three issues, what do you see as the top issue you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Confederate monuments continue to be an issue that is important to our district. At the forefront is also the revitalization of the Jacksonville waterfront and downtown.

The City also needs to seriously address mental health issues and how they are contributing to our homelessness. We can’t kick this can down the road any longer, and it needs to be addressed.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

My experience in this community since I was a boy means that I understand the needs of our friends and neighbors. There is no one else currently running for office who was engaged before, during and after office.

I am passionate about my services. It is important to always remember that the seat belongs to the taxpayer, and we are just lucky enough to have the chance to occupy it for a season.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

That I was able to improve the life of someone else, that the district is better than it was when I found it, and that I cared about those I served.

Campaign website: www.reggie4eight.com

Social media: Facebook

Tameka Gaines Holly

Party affiliation: Democrat

Occupation: Chief Operations Officer

Age: (no response)

Your family: Husband and three children

Education: Bachelor of Science - Florida A&M University; Master of Public Health - University of North Florida; Community Real Estate Development Certification - University of South Florida; Executive Master of Public Policy - Jacksonville University

Political experience: COJ Public Service Grant Council, Strategic Partnerships Steering Committee

Over the last few months, we surveyed News4JAX Insiders to find out what they saw as the top issues facing our city, ahead of the city elections. These issues below are the top three – how would you address each one if elected?

Voters’ No. 1 issue: Crime

I believe crime is the result of a myriad of social ills and by addressing these challenges collaboratively, we can solve our crime issue. When elected, I plan to engage the Sheriff to understand the primary needs of officers to help combat crime in our city. I will also work with the Mayor’s office and others on the City Council to provide funding to support crime prevention and intervention programs that have been proven to be effective, such as previous Jacksonville Journey programming or recommendations from the Safer Together Subcommittee. Mental health services and job training will also be a focus to help curb the issue of crime and violence in our city.

Voters’ No. 2 issue: Affordable Housing

I have served as an advocate in the affordable housing space for many years, including being certified in community real estate development from the University of South Florida and creating rental and mortgage assistance programs in our area. Affordable housing has been an issue for many in our community for years. The recent economic challenges has only exacerbated this issue. My experience has shown me the city should fund home security programs for the prevention of foreclosure, eviction, tax liens, etc. to help residents maintain stable housing. For city-owned land, the city could work directly with governmental and nonprofit entities to develop, own, and operate (non-profit) publicly owned housing, which can provide mixed-income affordable housing options below the fair market rate and enhance competition in the housing market. Home ownership programs such as first time homebuyer, down payment assistance, and gap funding could also assist citizens of Duval County obtain affordable housing. Additional subsidies and housing development incentives could be used as means to curve this growing issue, as well.

Voters’ No. 3 issue: Infrastructure

Our city is very broad and complex and our infrastructure challenges range from poor drainage, water management, septic tanks, aging bridges and roadways, and much more. Although the original Better Jacksonville Plan (BJP) and BJPII sought to address our greatest infrastructure needs, our growing city and environmental issues continues to compound our infrastructure challenges. Under the current funding mechanisms, I would advocate that we prioritize projects that directly contribute to the quality of life of our residents. Our water is an essential element to our community and should be managed, as such. As a council member, I would recommend we regularly monitor our water management systems and add additional funding, staffing, and partnerships. Another priority would be to make additional headway on the over 55-year promise of Consolidation for septic tank removal. I would work with the Mayor’s office, City Council, and JEA to continue to address all neighborhoods who desire to have septic tanks removed.

Beyond those three issues, what do you see as the top issue you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Economic development is an issue many voters have recently expressed to me. The ability to attract quality jobs to our area is at the top of mind for many residents. As a part of council, I would work with stakeholders to enhance our city’s ability to attract businesses to our area, as well as expand local businesses’ capacity to provide jobs and job advancement opportunities. I would work with the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Investment Authority, Duval County Public Schools, our local colleges, and others to collaboratively create a comprehensive plan to attract businesses and new talent to our great city.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I was born and raised in Duval County, specifically in District 8, the District I seek to represent. I am thoroughly familiar with the District’s challenges and needs, but most importantly its opportunities and will serve as the consistent, competent, courageous leader with high moral character that the District deserves. I bring real-world experience and firsthand knowledge of how to effectively address social, economic, health and other great issues in our community. Therefore, voters can expect to receive an experienced and equipped leader who will advocate for all residents, which sets me apart from other candidates. Contrary to others, I will be prepared to lead on Day One.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I hope to be remembered as a servant leader who helped to reduce crime, repair aging infrastructure, bring good jobs, invest in economic development, and ultimately provide a better quality of life for residents and families in District 8 and our city.

Campaign website: votetameka.com

Social media: Facebook | Twitter

Solomon Olopade

Party affiliation: democrat

Occupation: Architect

Age: 60

Your family: Wife and Children

Education: Architectural Degree

Political experience: Previous candidate

Over the last few months, we surveyed News4JAX Insiders to find out what they saw as the top issues facing our city, ahead of the city elections. These issues below are the top three – how would you address each one if elected?

Voters’ No. 1 issue: Crime

it needs urgent attention from politicians and police chief

Voters’ No. 2 issue: Affordable Housing

Providing incentives for builders and 1st time home buyers. Encouraging Tiny homes

Voters’ No. 3 issue: Infrastructure

Parks, Roads, and Streets congestion dilapidated buildings are a major concern to me.

Beyond those three issues, what do you see as the top issue you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Infrastructure insufficiency

Economic disparities

Governmental Bureaucracy

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Vast experience in issues that concern the voters-Infrastructure, streamlined Permits process- COU, COA

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

That I did everything possible to make positive changes while I was in the office

Campaign website: Vote4Olopade.com

Social media: (none given)

Ronald Tracy Robison, Jr.

Party affiliation: Libertarian

Occupation: Inventory Specialist

Age: 32

Your family: Father, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Niece & Nephews

Education: First Coast High School Alumni ‘09

Political experience: Libertarian Party of Duval County Affiliate.

Over the last few months, we surveyed News4JAX Insiders to find out what they saw as the top issues facing our city, ahead of the city elections. These issues below are the top three – how would you address each one if elected?

Voters’ No. 1 issue: Crime

Crime is Two-Fold:

On one hand we have way too many laws that incriminate innocent citizens that must be repealed. This creates a regressive revenue stream for the City Of Jacksonville. On average we commit a handful of Felonies a day because of so many municipal laws that we have no idea of.

On the other hand:

We need to get cops out of cars and into the streets in order to develop relationships with the community they’re supposed to represent.

This can lead to a reduction of crime that is seen in other cities that use this very method.

Voters’ No. 2 issue: Affordable Housing

In order to reduce the cost of housing, there must be drastic property tax reform. When property taxes increase, this prices renters and all homebuyers out of the market creating more homelessness.

In order to make the overall cost of living affordable we’re going to have to cut Government spending in other areas as well to pay for reductions in the property tax.

Voters’ No. 3 issue: Infrastructure

We need to repair the sewer and drainage systems that we have here already to accommodate our growing population. Roads must be repaired, and flood deterrents must be maintained and refined.

Beyond those three issues, what do you see as the top issue you’ll likely face while holding this office?

The top issue that I must pursue is Corporate Welfare which is a huge drain on this Cities economy. Because of Corporate protectionism other essential areas such as Infrastructure, Affordable Housing, and Crime have been criminally neglected.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

As a Libertarian, I have a vastly different approach to our concerns that Republicans & Democrats will never acknowledge. Our Freedom-Based approach to issues is unlike what the Republicans & Democrats have done in the past that requires Government force especially within our City over the past 50+ years because we’ve arrived at this point as a result.

Our beloved country was founded in freedom. We must return to that freedom if we wish to cure the issues we face in the present day.

As a Libertarian, I’d like nothing more than to Let The People Be Free.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I will be remembered as a Councilman that has left the Cities budget more balanced after leaving office. I will be remembered as the Councilman who successfully led the charge to cut down the City’s $3 Billion debt deficit.

The Councilman who has given true freedom to the Residence of District 8.

Campaign website: Rontracy4jax.com

Social media: Facebook I Twitter