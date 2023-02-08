Jacksonville City Council District 9

Six candidates are seeking this office. The race will appear on the March ballot open to all voters in the district. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two will advance to the May election.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote -- in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically and are presented exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

CANDIDATES

Shanna Carter

Party affiliation: Democrat

Occupation: CEO

Age: 43

Your family: One young adult daughter

Education: J.D.

Political experience: Ran for school board 2016 but withdrew.

Over the last few months, we surveyed News4JAX Insiders to find out what they saw as the top issues facing our city, ahead of the city elections. These issues below are the top three – how would you address each one if elected?

Voters’ No. 1 issue: Crime

There are a few things we need to do to decrease our crime. A lot of crime happens because there is a lack or a need that is not being fulfilled or addressed with solutions. I have a 6point plan called C.R.E.A.T.E that I would like to implement. A lot of crime can be addressed through providing necessary resources and opportunities that those who are committing crimes lack.

We must allow our citizens to be a part of the conversation regarding issues and successes in our district and community. Our community must have a voice in what we’re doing. Many times our citizens don’t want to be involved is because they’re never ask their opinion on about matters that concern them and their communities.

Economic, educational, societal opportunities are very important to the fabric of our community’s success. My plan is to implement a 6-point plan which includes addressing the underlining issues that affect our citizens from reaching success in the three areas. This 6-point plan is C.R.E.AT.E. Challenge, Respond, Engage, Affirm, Train, Empower. This 6-point plan would be implemented into each of the focus areas. Through more surveys, workshops, and community involvement with our community, I will better understand their underlining issues that they are facing that could hinder them in each of the three focus areas.

C-Challenge people through creative means. Our people like to be challenged towards success. This not only gets them started but also allows them to have a voice in the process.

R-Respond to needs or obstacles in fulfilling the challenge. Address social, physical, and mental health issues at hand.

E-Engage with our people and provide other opportunities for engagement with collaborating partners.

A-Affirm our people through support and follow ups. Provide opportunities that match their abilities.

T- Train: Providing the resources, training and guidance needed to fulfill the challenge.

E-Empower our people through providing access to support, financial and physical resources to complete the challenge.

I will use this 6-point process often when providing opportunities in any focus area. The goal is not to just provide opportunities but provide opportunities that are beneficial and ones that are obtainable.

In addition to the plan above, I would like to continue the work that I currently do in our correctional facilities. We provide a 12 week Breaking Da Cycle Entrepreneur Program. This program allows incarcerated individuals to become entrepreneurs before release. There is also post release services such as credit education, business support, housing and transportation assistance, so that they are success and do not reoffend.

Voters’ No. 2 issue: Affordable Housing

We know that affordable housing is a major issue for our city. I would like to focus on affordable housing in three parts. I call it the SHELTER PLAN.

We must view housing in three aspects: Shelters, Renters and Homeownership

I would like to allocate dollars to another shelter development away from downtown. Possibly partnering with a vacant hotel. This would be a shelter that includes a Road to Success Program. The goal is for those who are in a shelter to become a renter then homeowner.

I would like to support legislation to have a rent cap. In addition to support for those who are having financial difficulties for housing.

There should be more support to assist residents towards homeownership through credit and financial literacy workshops, down payment assistance and continue education.

Voters’ No. 3 issue: Infrastructure

Our city, especially District 9 is wavering in potential but has yet to be maximized and our City Council is able to define its path. We can move forward by focusing on preparing to compete with and align with the advances of other metropolitan cities across the country while maintaining our originality. Giving opportunities to our youth, young adults, business professionals and our elderly so desperately needs.

Beyond those three issues, what do you see as the top issue you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Financial Stability of my constituents and business sustainability of business owners in my district.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am the right person, at the right time, for the right reason because I have a wealth of experience working with our community, and my lived experience, my daily interaction and assistance to our most underserved communities daily, my assistance to non-profits and small business owners with resources and opportunities that are not readily known, my 13 years of community work with our juveniles, at-risk youth and assistance to returning citizens.

Within my first year of relocating to Jacksonville, she lived in what was considered the worst apartment in the city. Then I obtained a section 8 voucher to move to a better neighborhood with my child. While moving, I decided to enroll in college. I was a Section 8 participant for only a few years while I obtained approval to become a Habijax homeowner (later a Speaker for the organization). I obtained an AA degree, Bachelor’s Degree and after moving in my home, I obtained a JD (Law Degree).

I founded a non-profit organization to help at-risk youth. This organization started in Eureka Gardens and Washington Heights which gave those young people opportunities to experience greater in life.

I have what it takes to understand my community at every level because I have had to overcome obstacles to reach levels of success. I am the example of how one can start from very small beginnings and become successful in our wonderful city.

I am able to help voters turn obstacles into opportunities regardless of how much or how little they have or know.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

As your member of City Council, I worked within the community and helped raise the voices of resident within my District and others to make sure they were heard. Working together, that I gave my constituents in District 9 and Jacksonville the opportunity to needed to be successful.

Campaign website: www.electshannacarter.com

Social media: None given

Tyrona Clark Murray

Party affiliation: Democrat

Occupation: Educator and Councilmember

Age: 54

Your family: Third generation Jacksonville native. I am the mother of two adult children and one grandson.

Education: I have a Bachelor of Arts from Florida A & M University. I also hold a Masters in Education Leadership from the University of North Florida.

Political experience: I am City Council District 9 Incumbent. I won the 2022 Special Election Unitary Vote with 53% of District 9 voters choosing me.

Over the last few months, we surveyed News4JAX Insiders to find out what they saw as the top issues facing our city, ahead of the city elections. These issues below are the top three – how would you address each one if elected?

Voters’ No. 1 issue: Crime

First of all, I am addressing the crime issue in District 9 by relying on the tips residents email my office. I have been in office only five months, but in that time I have worked with the Jacksonville Sherrif’s Office to shut down three drug houses in the Mid-Westside and Woodstock communities. I will continue to walk neighborhoods with this type of activity with the Sherrif and the Assistant Chiefs of my Zones. Additionally, I will continue to approve funding for anti-crime programs such as Cure Violence. Likewise, I will continue to support the work of community based programs such as the Community Based Crime Reduction Committee, CBCRC, that examine the causes of crime to fight it from an environmental, economic, and educational perspective.

Voters’ No. 2 issue: Affordable Housing

Secondly, Jacksonville needs more affordable housing. According to representatives with the I.M. Schulzbacher Center, we need at least 5000 units. To help achieve this goal I would lobby our state representatives to expand the pool of tax credits allotted for the unhoused. Unfortunately, one one homeless deal is released through Florida Housing. On the local level, I would support changing the singe family home zoning that exists in 90% of the county. Futhermore, I would continue to support legislation such as the Accessory Dwelling Bill recently passed by City Council. I would continue to offer assistance to renters through Emergency Rental Assistance Programs. However, for those who want to become homeowners, I would continue to offer first-time homebuyer assistance programs from federal, state, and local levels.

Voters’ No. 3 issue: Infrastructure

The city has several funding sources from the federal and state level to build and repair infrastructure. Most recently, the Local Gas Option Tax was approved, providing the county with an additional revenue source. My primary concern is that these dollars are used for the infrastructure projects that effect residents’ everyday lives. Some of those projects are: bulkhead construction and replacement among our many rivers and creeks that feed directly into the St. Johns River and are more prone to create inland flooding, Septic tank abatement to preserve our groundwater sources, and Upgrade drainage systems in our older neighborhoods.

Beyond those three issues, what do you see as the top issue you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Additionally, the controversy of whether or not to remove Confederate Monuments was an issue before my tenure and remains to this day. The Council must make a decision to move forward as a city by removing those symbols of a lost cause.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am focused on doing the work to make the residents’ of District 9 everyday lives better. Also, I didn’t start making our lives better because of an election. I started seven years ago as a member of the Northside Citizens Planning and Advisory Committee, NWCPAC. In fact, some of the projects I submitted to the city as apart of the Capital Improvement Program were completed last week along Melson Ave. Most importantly, I have lived in several neighborhoods under the previous and new district map. I know the people and communities in District Nine. Unfortunately, District Nine has been neglected for almost a decade due to candidates moving into it just to get “a seat on the Council.” This neglect has come to a stop, because I see everyday what is happening and believe that the District can be better.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I think that people will remember me as a city leader who chose people over politics. Also, that I wasn’t interested in enriching myself, but I actually made the lives of Jacksonville’s Residents better.

Campaign website: voteclarkmurray.com

Social media: Facebook | Instagram

Celestine Mills

Party affiliation: Democrat

Occupation: Community Action Coordinator

Age: 60

Your family: One Son and Two Grandson

Education: Bachelor of Science Management

Political experience: 2 Unsuccessful runs for Jacksonville City Council

Over the last few months, we surveyed News4JAX Insiders to find out what they saw as the top issues facing our city, ahead of the city elections. These issues below are the top three – how would you address each one if elected?

Voters’ No. 1 issue: Crime

Crime in Jacksonville has become an anathema, especially homicides. The unsolved homicide rate in 2021 was 78%, and the 2022 number of homicides were up 27% over 2021. Crime is a mitigating factor in courting businesses to locate or relocate in Jacksonville.

Voters’ No. 2 issue: Affordable Housing

Affordable housing is an acute problem in Jacksonville (not unlike other cities), especially with the surge in rental rates over the past year. The average rental rate in Jacksonville is $1,530, and the average home cost is $318K.

Voters’ No. 3 issue: Infrastructure

Infrastructure is a long-standing chronic problem in Jacksonville that remains to be adequately addressed. Downtown, San Marco, Northside, and areas of the Westside become flood zones with meager amounts of rainfall. In times of storms, these areas become potential death traps for motorists and individuals. Another chronic infrastructure problem is the preponderance of septic tanks.

Beyond those three issues, what do you see as the top issue you’ll likely face while holding this office?

From my perspective, Crime, Affordable Housing, and Infrastructure are the most essential issues facing Jacksonville. Another critical issue is the police and firefighters’ pension plan (unfunded liability). The City owes the pension fund $2.6 Billion dollars.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I can help voters in ways that others running for office by being transparent and by disseminating information that voters need to make educated and logical decisions. Additionally, by being both accessible and accountable.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would like to be remembered for providing my constituents with the best possible representation of their interests.

Campaign website: www.cmillsforten.com

Social media: None

Mike Muldoon

Party affiliation: Republican

Occupation: Retired/Board of Directors

Age: 61

Your family: Pam (spouse) Lauren, Michael II and Rylie (children)

Education: BA Accounting, The University of West Florida

Political experience: First time running for office

Over the last few months, we surveyed News4JAX Insiders to find out what they saw as the top issues facing our city, ahead of the city elections. These issues below are the top three – how would you address each one if elected?

Viewers’ No. 1 issue: Crime

Work with JSO and focus on gang violence in our community. Beyond that, focus on why our murder rate is as high as it is and on a bad trend. We need a safer community to grow and thrive.

Viewers’ No. 2 issue: Affordable Housing

Work with DIA and other groups to focus on investors willing to create new and exciting housing with potential incentives. CD9 is in need of new, affordable housing and is a key factor in revitalizing our district.

Viewers’ No. 3 issue: Infrastructure

Review CIP and go from there. I believe we still have too many homes on septic tanks and areas where we could bury utilities instead of being above ground. Many of the roads in D9 need repair and resurfacing and I believe as a council, we need to address storm impacts around the river and what that could mean for future investments and building requirements.

Beyond those three issues, what do you see as the top issue you’ll likely face while holding this office?

1. Address impact of schooling in preparing our kids for jobs/opportunities of the future.

2. Work with public safety groups to create a better model to attract and retain our workforce.

3. Assess various aspects of our current government/processes and look for improvements and efficiency. City services should be high quality for our citizens and delivered to everyone in the same manner.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Over my 38+ year career in “Big 4″ public accounting, I’ve developed financial/analytical skills that I believe elevate what I can bring to city council and our community. As a partner in our firm, I helped create highly successful teams and provide solutions to our clients. We were evaluated on our impact to our clients, people and firm. My mindset is whatever we’re doing on Coucill, we have to be impactful to our district and community as a whole. That’s my approach.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

That I made a difference in my community and was impactful for all of my constituents. That I helped others to become more successful, pay it forward.

Campaign website: Muldoonforjax.com

Social media: (No response)

TaNita S. Noisette-Woods

Party affiliation: Democrat

Occupation: Volunteer

Age: 57

Your family: (No response)

Education: 16yrs

Political experience: (No response)

Over the last few months, we surveyed News4JAX Insiders to find out what they saw as the top issues facing our city, ahead of the city elections. These issues below are the top three – how would you address each one if elected?

Viewers’ No. 1 issue: Crime

JSO visibilty within every communuty

Viewers’ No. 2 issue: Affordable Housing

Preventing Race to determine zip codes

Viewers’ No. 3 issue: Infrastructure

Investing in Every community

Beyond those three issues, what do you see as the top issue you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Communicating and Implementing the Prioritizing of their Investment of their Vote as the greatest return of success of the Family Community and our Future

Communing with the voters

Relationship

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Servanthood to every precint of God’s people

Campaign website: None given

Social media: Facebook

Kamren Stowers

Party affiliation: Democratic Party

Occupation: Firefighter / Entrepreneur

Age: 32

Your family: It is a testament to the strong connection my family has to Jacksonville, Florida that the last six generations of my family have been born and raised here. Our deep-rooted history in the community shows a sense of pride and belonging, and it is something to be valued and celebrated.

Education: I was educated by Duval County Public Schools, graduating from Englewood High School, and furthering my education at the Fire Academy at First Coast Technical College.

Political experience: I do not have any political experience, however, I have a strong background in leadership within my community. My experience of serving and protecting my community has taught me the importance of working collaboratively and effectively with diverse groups of people. I believe this experience would help me to be a strong leader, who can make positive changes in the community.

Over the last few months, we surveyed News4JAX Insiders to find out what they saw as the top issues facing our city, ahead of the city elections. These issues below are the top three – how would you address each one if elected?

Viewers’ No. 1 issue: Crime

If elected, I would address crime by implementing a comprehensive, data-driven approach that focuses on both prevention and enforcement. First and foremost, I would work to strengthen community-police relations and increase trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve. This includes increasing transparency and accountability measures for police departments, as well as investing in community policing and youth outreach programs.

I would also focus on addressing the root causes of crime such as poverty, lack of education, and unemployment. This would involve investing in education and job training programs, affordable housing and increasing access to mental health and addiction services.

In terms of enforcement, I would support and fund evidence-based policing strategies such as hot spot policing, problem-oriented policing, and focused deterrence. I would also work to ensure that our criminal justice system is fair and just, by advocating for bail and sentencing reform, and working to reduce mass incarceration.

Overall, my approach to addressing crime would be multi-faceted, taking into account the complex nature of crime and its causes, and focusing on both short-term and long-term solutions.

Viewers’ No. 2 issue: Affordable Housing

If elected, I would address the issue of affordable housing by implementing a comprehensive, multi-faceted strategy that addresses both the supply and demand sides of the problem.

On the supply side, I would work to increase the production of affordable housing through a variety of means, such as increasing funding for affordable housing development and preservation, creating incentives for private developers to include affordable units in their projects, and streamlining the development approval process.

On the demand side, I would work to increase access to affordable housing by expanding rental assistance programs, creating a housing voucher program, and protecting tenants from eviction and displacement. I would also work to increase access to home ownership through programs such as down payment assistance, and increasing access to affordable mortgage financing.

I would also work to address zoning and land use regulations that limit the availability of affordable housing by encouraging more inclusive zoning policies that allow for the development of affordable housing in more affluent areas and work to address discrimination and bias in housing market.

In addition, I would work to ensure that affordable housing is distributed equitably throughout the community, and would work with community-based organizations, developers and other stakeholders to ensure that affordable housing is developed in a way that is sensitive to the needs of the community.

Viewers’ No. 3 issue: Infrastructure

If elected, I would address infrastructure by implementing a comprehensive, long-term plan that addresses the needs of our community and supports economic growth.

First, I would prioritize the repair and modernization of our existing infrastructure such as roads, bridges, public transit, and water systems. This would include investing in preventative maintenance to extend the life of existing infrastructure, as well as upgrading infrastructure to meet current safety and performance standards.

I would also focus on expanding and improving our transportation infrastructure, such as building new highways, expanding public transit options and promoting active transportation such as biking and walking. This would not only help to improve mobility, but also reduce congestion and air pollution.

Additionally, I would work to upgrade and expand our broadband and telecommunications infrastructure to ensure that all residents have access to high-speed internet and can fully participate in the digital economy.

I would also focus on creating sustainable infrastructure, such as investing in renewable energy and green infrastructure, which would not only be good for the environment, but also have long-term economic benefits for the community.

Overall, my approach would be to work with stakeholders and community members to identify the infrastructure needs, prioritize them and create a sustainable funding mechanism to achieve the goals.

Beyond those three issues, what do you see as the top issue you’ll likely face while holding this office?

I would see crime as my top issue while I’m in office because it directly affects the safety and well-being of the community. High crime rates can lead to a decrease in property values, a decrease in business revenue, and a decrease in the overall quality of life for residents. Additionally, crime can have a particularly detrimental impact on low-income communities and communities of color, who may already face systemic disadvantages and lack of access to resources.

Furthermore, crime can also be a major source of fear and anxiety for residents, which can lead to a lack of trust in local government and law enforcement. Addressing crime is a critical responsibility of mine, as it is closely tied to the basic function of government: to protect the safety and well-being of its citizens.

Moreover, crime can also have broader social and economic consequences, such as increased healthcare cost, court and prison expenses, and decreased productivity. Therefore, addressing crime is not only a moral responsibility of mine, but it is also a financial and economic one.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

As a firefighter with a diverse background, I bring a unique perspective to the office of serving and protecting the community. My experience in providing affordable housing for a diverse population, including young adults aging out of the foster care system and assisting with re-entry programs by providing long-term support and accommodation to formerly incarcerated individuals, gives me a deep understanding of the issues that are important to the community and the ways in which they are interconnected. Furthermore, in June of 2022, I opened Jacksonville’s first LGBTQ safe house for youth that were battling homelessness, this shows my dedication and commitment to creating inclusive and equitable communities, and addressing the needs of marginalized populations. I believe that my background, experience, and commitment to the community would enable me to effectively address the needs of the voters in ways that others running for this office cannot.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

As a candidate for office, I would hope to be remembered for making a positive and lasting impact on the community by addressing the issues that matter most to the voters. Specifically, I would hope to be remembered for:

-Increasing access to affordable housing, and creating inclusive and equitable communities.

-Providing support and opportunities for marginalized populations, including young adults aging out of the foster care system and formerly incarcerated individuals.

-Opening Jacksonville’s first LGBTQ safe house for youth that were battling homelessness.

-Creating a safer community through community engagement and collaboration with law enforcement.

-Improving infrastructure and transportation options, and promoting sustainable development.

-Being a transparent and responsive leader who is committed to working with the community to address their needs.

Overall, I would hope to be remembered as a dedicated and effective leader who worked to improve the lives of the community members, and who left a positive and lasting impact on the community.

Campaign website: www.kamrenstowers.com

Social media: Instagram I Twitter