Jacksonville City Council District 11

Three candidates are seeking this office. The race will appear on the March ballot open to all voters in the district. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two will advance to the May election.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote -- in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically and are presented exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

CANDIDATES

Raul Arias

Party affiliation: Republican

Occupation: Restauranteur

Age: 39

Your family: (no response)

Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Science

Political experience: 7 years Jacksonville Housing Community Development Commission

Over the last few months, we surveyed News4JAX Insiders to find out what they saw as the top issues facing our city, ahead of the city elections. These issues below are the top three – how would you address each one if elected?

Voters’ No. 1 issue: Crime

Various measures to take, one of which is ensuring we have enough JSO officers patrolling the streets and engaging in our community. Another I would strongly advocate is to work on prevention measures.

Voters’ No. 2 issue: Affordable Housing

As cost of housing increases, most are having to move farther from work in order to maintain a livable lifestyle. We must focus on creating more affordable/workforce housing so to relieve some of the burden.

Voters’ No. 3 issue: Infrastructure

As the population continues to grow, we must work and be proactive in keeping up with the demand of infrastructure as well as addressing the issues we have rather than maintaining a reactive approach to infrastructure.

Beyond those three issues, what do you see as the top issue you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Ensuring we focus on our urban core. Creating an environment that attracts talent and job creators to essentially make Jacksonville home and a better place to live. Another issue I would love to work on is ensuring our small business community has advocacy on council. I hear the frustration of many small business owners, we must work to ensure entrepreneurs want to do business here in Jacksonville.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Having a balance approach to council rather than focusing on one key issue is one way. My military background alongside my 16 years in business here in Jacksonville have helped me develop into a leader who will listen to our voters but also fight for their best interest. My job is to serve our constituents by ensuring transparency and communication play a pivotal role should I be elected as their next Councilman.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Multiple accomplishments starting with trust in our system and in our elected officials. Having an efficient and streamlined process for people to conduct business in Jacksonville while thriving and to have an urban core that is bustling! All this while ensuring District 11 has been served the way it should and that our District 11 constituents feel safe and proud to live in the district!

Campaign website: www.voteraularias.com

Social media: Facebook

Norman Brewer

Party affiliation: Republican

Occupation: Retired

Age: 59

Your family: Married with grown children

Education: BS Degree Hospitality Administration

Political experience: First time running

Over the last few months, we surveyed News4JAX Insiders to find out what they saw as the top issues facing our city, ahead of the city elections. These issues below are the top three – how would you address each one if elected?

Voters’ No. 1 issue: Crime

I’m a retired JSO Police Lieutenant. The pay and benefits package must be enhanced to hire and retain police and correctional officers. Once fully staffed, we need to proactively address crime issues in our community. Reach the young people and provide better options

Voters’ No. 2 issue: Affordable Housing

This is critical. We have failed to provide housing opportunities for young people to thrive and seniors to survive. The cost of living and inflation has out paced the revenue for these folks

Voters’ No. 3 issue: Infrastructure

We are growing and we will continue to grow. I would support better development of skilled labor positions which will support infrastructure projects moving forward

Beyond those three issues, what do you see as the top issue you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Government transparency. We have allowed the Establishment to control our government. We need to give the voice back to the people!

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Simple, if all candidates qualifications were equal (which they are not), I actually have the time to devote full time to the council.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

That District 11 and the city were better than the day i started.

Campaign website: Brewerforjax.com

Social media: Facebook

Ramon Day

Party affiliation: Democrat

Occupation: Vice President of Acquisitions at Hakimian Holdings

Age: 68

Your family: Ramon is a committed Christian. As an active member of St. John Paul II Catholic Church, he serves as Lector. He is married to Mary Deweese Mory, an architect. They are residents of Timberland Ridge at Nocatee.

Education: Ramon graduated from Duval County Public Schools. He earned his Bachelor of Arts from Jacksonville University with a major in history and a minor in English. He received a Master of Business Administration from The University of Florida with a concentration in finance.

Political experience: Ramon has a unique career background with dual expertise in the private sector and government policy. While his private sector experience includes banking, finance, and real estate, his public sector experience includes service as Chief of Staff to the late Congressman Charles E. Bennett. Some para-political positions Ramon held include - Rotary Club of Jacksonville, Since April 2022 Past Chair, Jacksonville Community Council, Inc., April 2022 Government Affairs Committee, Jax Chamber, Since June 2021 Chair, Jacksonville Community Council, Inc. April 2021-2022 Board Member, Timberland Ridge HOA, Since March, 2021 TRUE Commission, Since June 2020; Vice Chair since 2023 Southeast Citizens Planning Advisory Committee, Since 2019 University of Florida Alumni Association, Since 2013 Jacksonville University Alumni Association, Since 2013 Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree, Since 2011 Knights of Columbus, 1st through 3rd Degrees, Since 2007 City of Jacksonville Economic Summit, Delegate, 1998 Jacksonville Commission on Children and Youth, 1990-91 Government Affairs Board - Chamber of Commerce, 1988-90 Leadership Jacksonville, Class of 1990 Member, Jacksonville TRUE Commission, 1989-90 Board Member, U. S. House Chief of Staff Association, 1987-88 President, University of Florida MBA Association, 1980-81 American Bicentennial Commission of Jacksonville, 1974-76 Jacksonville Charter Revision Commission, 1973-74

Over the last few months, we surveyed News4JAX Insiders to find out what they saw as the top issues facing our city, ahead of the city elections. These issues below are the top three – how would you address each one if elected?

Voters’ No. 1 issue: Crime

Jacksonville faces a severe staffing shortage in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Our City has a staffing deficiency of 765 officers. Our four peer cities have a staffing ratio of 2.73 officers per 1,000 residents while Jacksonville stands at 1.9 officers per 1,000 residents. However, I have a real plan to fully-fund and hire 148 officers annually for the next 8 years, resulting in a better-funded police department for Jacksonville. The plan was adopted by the Taxation, Revenue, and Utilization of Expenditures (TRUE) Commission at its August 2022 meeting.

This plan won’t require a tax increase. It will enable the police department to respond quickly to calls for service, provide better training in community policing, and provide backup for officers facing critical situations. With my plan, we can address our police shortage and improve the quality of life for our residents.

Voters’ No. 2 issue: Affordable Housing

The Jacksonville housing crisis is a pressing issue, and I have a comprehensive plan to tackle it head-on. With a three-pronged approach, we will work to reduce the number of the unhoused.

First, we must provide relief to those facing homelessness. We can engage with non-profits to provide assistance to those in need, using our resources to monitor their progress and provide guidance.

Second, we must foster a recovery in the housing supply. We can utilize existing City agencies to increase the supply of public housing and Section 8 vouchers. The Jacksonville Housing Authority can increase the number of public housing units available. We can also use the Jacksonville Housing Finance Authority to provide low-interest-rate financing for first-time homeowners. It can also offer low-rate financing to developers of multifamily housing for owner-occupied units and rental units.

Third, we should streamline the development approval and construction permitting process to foster more construction and safely increase the housing supply. This comprehensive plan would make a significant difference in the lives of thousands of Jacksonville residents facing insecurity during this current housing affordability crisis.

Voters’ No. 3 issue: Infrastructure

With my Smart Growth plan, we can promote higher-density development in areas with existing infrastructure. This will alleviate pressure on Jacksonville’s riverfront and other environmentally sensitive areas. By utilizing existing infrastructure, we can achieve this without incurring massive public works spending. I aim to address our resiliency issues in smart, innovative ways through land use policy while adapting and resolving issues with climate change. I’m ready to take on the challenge of creating a more sustainable Jacksonville.

Beyond those three issues, what do you see as the top issue you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Economic development and job creation. District 11 is home to many small businesses, and supporting them can be crucial to creating new job opportunities and boosting the local economy. We want to work closely with business owners, economic development organizations, and community leaders to identify opportunities for growth and ensure that the district remains a vibrant and prosperous place to live and work.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

My background in the corporate sector and public sector makes me uniquely qualified to handle the issues facing Jacksonville, understanding the needs of the stakeholders involved, from the citizens to the business owners and everyone in the middle. I will stand up for our collective interests and make the most of our collective ideas.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I want to be remembered for helping Jacksonville realize its potential. For too long, we have called Jacksonville “the City with endless potential.” Which is a nice way of saying we have a long way to go. I want Jacksonville to be a city we can all be proud to live in. The Promises of consolidation will have been met, and we will have a city that impresses our citizens and those who visit for vacation or work. Above all, I want to be remembered as someone with integrity, honesty, and a strong work ethic.

Campaign website: www.voteramonday.com

Social media: Facebook