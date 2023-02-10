Jacksonville City Council District 12

Republican Randy White won re-election in District 12 in the March election, defeating two Democratic candidates.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote -- in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically and are presented exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

CANDIDATES

Randy White

Party affiliation: Republican

This candidate, who has served on the City Council since 2018 and is seeking re-election, has not responded to email and telephone invitations to submit the News4Jax candidate questionnaire. His answers will be added promptly if the questionnaire is returned at any point prior to election day.

Campaign website: www.voterandywhite.com