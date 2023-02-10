Jacksonville Mayor

Seven candidates are on the ballot seeking this office. The race will appear on the March ballot open to all voters. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two will advance to the May election.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote -- in their own words. In addition to these candidates, there is a write-in candidate who qualified for the election, Brian Griffin.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically and are presented exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

CANDIDATES

Omega Allen

Party affiliation: No Party Affiliated

Occupation: General Contractor

Age: 68

Your family: 4 Children 6 Grands 6 Great-grands

Education: PhD - Public Admin/Municipal Government

Political experience: Previous Mayoral Candidate

Over the last few months, we surveyed News4JAX Insiders to find out what they saw as the top issues facing our city, ahead of the city elections. These issues below are the top three – how would you address each one if elected?

Voters’ No. 1 issue: Crime

Targeted economic development is a deterrent to criminal activity. I will seek companies and industries with high-wage paying jobs to establish a presence in Jacksonville. Locating those jobs near the workforce is crucial to the success of the plan.

Voters’ No. 2 issue: Affordable Housing

I will assure that our Affordable Housing Programs are funded to offer mortgage, down payment, and rental housing assistance.

Voters’ No. 3 issue: Infrastructure

I will take an equitable approach to addressing infrastructure issues, starting in the areas with the greatest need. I will position Jacksonville to receive state and federal funding to assist with residential restoration (Septic tanks) and roadways. I promise to use those funds to benefit the people of Jacksonville.

Beyond those three issues, what do you see as the top issue you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Successful and effective Downtown rejuvenation and restoration is a very likely issue that I will face while in office, however, I am equal tothe task.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

With a PhD in Public administration/Municipal Government, expertise is Participatory Government where citizens are involved in the decision-making processes that govern their lives. My administration will operate in a participatory manner, giving voice to the people and addressing the needs they express.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

My plan is to systematically solve one major issue per year in a specific area of the City, starting with the most neglected, North Jacksonville; repeat this action the following years of my term in East, West, and South Jacksonville. At the end of a 4-year term, I will have made four monumental improvements in our City. No other Mayor has accomplished such a feat. I’m hoping to establish a precedent that future administrations will value and perpetuate because of the positive impact on the people and economy of Jacksonville.

Campaign website: omegaallen4mayor.com

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber

Party affiliation: Republican

Occupation: Attorney & Owner of a Transportation Infrastructure Consulting Firm

Age: 50

Your family: Married to Husein and two children: Jake and Poppy

Education: Bachelor of Arts Government, University of Texas at Austin and JD, University of Southern California Gould School of Law

Political experience: Jacksonville City Council Member, District 5 (2019-2023)

Over the last few months, we surveyed News4JAX Insiders to find out what they saw as the top issues facing our city, ahead of the city elections. These issues below are the top three – how would you address each one if elected?

Voters’ No. 1 issue: Crime

When I got elected to the City Council, I immediately took action to reduce crime in a proactive way. We need to approach crime reduction in a new and comprehensive way. This involves prevention, intervention, and policing. Effective crime reduction requires more officers on the street and full funding of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. But we also must work with the Duval County public school system, the State Attorney’s Office, and the Sheriff to implement effective measures to reduce crime.

My first bill permanently and immediately shut down the illegal gambling cafes. These establishments harbored criminal activity and received a disproportionately high number of calls to JSO, draining police resources and harming the surrounding neighborhoods.

I also passed a landmark Human Trafficking bill that raised the stripping age to 21 and further regulated the industry. The bill also required Human Trafficking education for hotel, gas station, and convenience store employees and patrons.

More recently, I filed legislation creating a Public Nuisance Abatement Board. This board, which consists of first responders, city officials, and community stakeholders, holds property owners accountable if they are allowing criminal activity to occur on their property.

In addition, to reduce crime we must improve the quality of life throughout the city, which begins with education. The percentage of third graders in Jacksonville reading at grade level has fallen from 60% to 47% in six years. The city must work with all stakeholders, including the private sector, to improve literacy rates if we are to have a safe and prosperous city.

Voters’ No. 2 issue: Affordable Housing

There are structural changes the City of Jacksonville can implement to make construction of housing less expensive, such as re-evaluating the stringent parking requirements, rewriting the antiquated permitting process, and restructuring the zoning laws.

Florida is the most desirable state in the country to open and operate a business for a reason: taxes are low. But Jacksonville, the most populous city, has raised taxes four times in seven years, making affordability, in general, far more difficult. We also need to ensure that our citizens have the skillset to compete for higher paying jobs. To do this, Jacksonville must invest in technical schools and recruit companies in industries such as fintech and biotech.

Voters’ No. 3 issue: Infrastructure

The city needs to focus on infrastructure, one of its core functions. The city must ensure a top priority is funding to repair and improve roads, sidewalks, bridges, potholes, streetlights, sewer, and drainage facilities. These are basic quality of life issues. We need to stop raising taxes to fund pet projects like the Skyway to Nowhere and start leveraging federal and state dollars to address the basic infrastructure needs.

The last several years has also exposed the vulnerability of the city’s infrastructure to weather events and we need to immediately invest in projects that provide long term sustainability.

Beyond those three issues, what do you see as the top issue you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Lack of trust in city leadership has reached a pinnacle. In addition, communities across the city do not feel connected to the leadership and decisions being made. We need to make sure that anyone who wants to be part of the solution has an opportunity to contribute to the growth and success of Jacksonville. Appointments to city boards and commissions need to leverage the talent throughout the city. We need to restore integrity and transparency in city government.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

My background in infrastructure financing has allowed me to work on hundreds of projects around the country rebuilding roads, railways, ports, and other developments critical to rebuilding communities. We need someone who will leverage what Jacksonville has to offer in order to bring top-notch infrastructure projects to Northeast Florida. There is no reason why Jacksonville cannot have the very best transportation system. We also need to create more pedestrian and bicycle-friendly infrastructure to create more of a sense of community.

Additionally, as a former public-school teacher, and a mom of two young kids, I understand the value of parental choice in education and the importance of having a long-term vision for our city.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I envision a safer, healthier, more economically robust city. A city that is a destination for vacationers and travelers and one that embraces families and helps children thrive. I envision this city to be the number one city in the nation for school choice, biotech, and defense firms.

Campaign website: www.LeAnnaForMayor.com

Social media: Facebook | Twitter

Daniel Davis

Party affiliation: Republican

This candidate, who is currently president and CEO of the Jax Chamber, has not completed the News4JAX candidate questionnaire following email and phone invitations to do so. His answers will be added promptly if the questionnaire is returned at any point prior to election day.

Campaign website: danieldavisjacksonville.com

Donna Deegan

Party affiliation: Democrat

Occupation: Former broadcast journalist of 25 years & Lead anchor at First Coast News, founder of the DONNA Foundation and 26.2 with DONNA: The National Marathon to Finish Breast Cancer

Age: 61

Your family: Husband - Tim Deegan Son - Drew Daughter - Danielle

Education: Florida State University, Class of 1984

Political experience: In 2019, I ran to represent Florida’s 4th Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives. Although I did not win in a heavily gerrymandered district, we brought over more than 100,000 new votes, the biggest swing for a red congressional district in Florida in 2020.

Over the last few months, we surveyed News4JAX Insiders to find out what they saw as the top issues facing our city, ahead of the city elections. These issues below are the top three – how would you address each one if elected?

Voters’ No. 1 issue: Crime

I believe, as mayor, my best levers for reducing crime are economic. When elected, I will take a collaborative approach that combines causes of poverty, education, food insecurity and of course partnership with our elected sheriff.

Voters’ No. 2 issue: Affordable Housing

The current affordable housing crisis is caused by a severe shortage of affordable housing options and exacerbated by out-of-state corporate investors buying local properties and inflating prices. As mayor, I will tackle the affordable housing crisis by repurposing unused city-owned property, mandating new developments who seek city incentives to include workforce housing, implementing policies that support multifamily units, and confronting the issue of out of state investors buying up homes that rob families of their generational wealth, and drive up rental costs.

Voters’ No. 3 issue: Infrastructure

Jacksonville’s infrastructure, whether in the Urban Core and other neglected neighborhoods, has been left to deteriorate over the past 50 years. When elected, I will work to improve the conditions of neglected neighborhoods by repairing crumbling infrastructure, which I believe is essential for the growth and development of our city. It’s time to make good on broken promises to those neighborhoods since the time of consolidation on everything from septic tank removal to sidewalks. Resiliency will be key in those decisions.

Beyond those three issues, what do you see as the top issue you’ll likely face while holding this office?

I will focus on improving public health access and education. I am the only candidate to propose a policy that would move our city out of the basement of health outcomes and have a four point plan to do just that.

Finally, I aim to foster an inclusive economy by collaborating with current corporate partners and attracting businesses that align with this goal, to ensure that all residents of Jacksonville benefit from economic growth. We must diversify and activate our city boards to create a diverse citizen voice in our government that looks like Jacksonville. I will have an office dedicated to bringing the same business resources to our neglected neighborhoods as those resources exist in other parts of our city. Facade grants, incubator programs, and merchant catalogs should be extended to everyone.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I have deep roots, five generations strong in Jacksonville. As a trusted voice with 25 years of experience in the anchor chair, I am intimately familiar with the city and its people. Over the course of my career, I have lived a shared life with this community and listened to their stories, struggles, and achievements. I have witnessed firsthand how the system prioritizes the interests of the few over those of working families.

While working, I was diagnosed with breast cancer three times. This community showed up for me with prayers and hard truths about their own cancer journeys. Hearing from people all over Jacksonville who were choosing between food and medicine, led me to create and lead the DONNA Foundation, which has provided financial assistance and support to over 17,500 families living with breast cancer and has raised millions for research. I founded the 26.2 with DONNA marathon, which has brought 60 million dollars of economic impact to Jacksonville to date. I know how to vision, build, and put the right people on the bus to get things done because I’ve done it.

When elected, I know that my unique experience, dedication and track record of showing up for women and working families will enable me to lead the city of Jacksonville to greatness. I will continue to be a strong advocate for the community and will ensure that everyone’s voices are heard in City Hall. I am committed to serving the citizens of Duval County and making a positive impact on their lives. I have no political agenda beyond giving everyone in this city an opportunity to thrive.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

After serving as mayor, I would hope to be remembered as a unifier. In the newsroom and in the world of cancer philanthropy there is no focus on red or blue, only on solutions that help people. I’d like to be remembered for creating a Jacksonville where we return to our roots in arts and entertainment, a key to making this city one where our kids and grandkids want to stay and raise their families.

I would hope to be remembered as the mayor who finally brought Jacksonville to its full potential downtown as we open up our riverfront and bring the people of all walks into our vibrant, resilient, connected neighborhoods and parks. And the mayor who made sure that in a city with the best healthcare in the country, we also have the best health outcomes. Most of all, I would hope to be remembered for my leadership and ability to bring people together to work toward common goals for the people of Jacksonville.

Campaign website: https://www.donnaformayor.com/

Social media: Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

Al Ferraro

Party affiliation: Republican

Occupation: Small Business Owner

Age: 59

Your family: I have been married to my wife, Amy of 33 years and we have one brilliant daughter, Amanda.

Education: Graduate of Sandalwood High School

Political experience: 2 Term City Council Member for Jacksonville’s District 2

Over the last few months, we surveyed News4JAX Insiders to find out what they saw as the top issues facing our city, ahead of the city elections. These issues below are the top three – how would you address each one if elected?

Voters’ No. 1 issue: Crime

While I’m out speaking with voters and meeting with families, no topic comes up more than the crime epidemic that has swept Jacksonville. I take this issue very personally. It’s not okay that there are children going to sleep in their beds at night to the sounds of gun shots. It’s unacceptable that every morning, members of our community walk out to their cars to go to work only to see their windows have been broken from a car burglar. Citywide, this violence is intolerable.

I’m proud of the fact that my City Council District is now the safest area in Jacksonville but that wasn’t always the case. I recognized there was a problem years ago and I went to work. I became an active part in the Sheriff’s Advisory Council Meetings. I did ride alongs with law enforcement officers to understand the problems we faced and the strategies being used to address them. I became involved in the MAD Dads and worked to end the code of silence.

Just like the people of District 2, we all deserve a safe city in which we can work and raise our families. I am not content with the status quo. A city that is not safe in all areas of our town, is dangerous for all. Reducing crime and making Jacksonville a safer place to raise a family is my top priority.

As a former volunteer reserve officer, I am a friend to Law Enforcement. My city council record demonstrates that even at the height of the defund the police movement, I supported our first responders. I have also learned invaluable lessons from my participation in the MAD Dads program. I witnessed the devastation that comes from violent crime and I am dedicated to doing whatever it takes to make this city safe.

That’s why as a member of the City Council, I voted against legislation aimed at reducing the Sheriff’s budget. I worked tirelessly to make Jacksonville safe for all our citizens. While Jacksonville used to be littered with crime attracting Internet Cafes, I submitted the legislation that removed these gambling centers from our city. I also continue to be a leader in the effort to reduce panhandling in our city as a co-sponsor for legislation aimed at empowering law enforcement to stop individuals involved in illegal forms of solicitation.

I am committed to making Jacksonville safe.

Voters’ No. 2 issue: Affordable Housing

When I bought my first house, I was just a young man with my newlywed wife. To this day, I can still remember that sense of pride and accomplishment that came with providing my loved ones with a safe and warm home. In those days, I wasn’t looking for a government handout. What I wanted most was for government to stop nickel and diming me and just let me get to work.

That’s why, as a Council Member, I continually voted to keep our taxes and spending low. I opposed the gas tax increase that would disproportionately remove money out of the pockets of hard-working people. More specifically, I opposed property tax increases which are directly related to the overall affordability of a home. Lastly, I opposed the sale of JEA which would have resulted in increased rates for families across Jacksonville.

In addition to these tried and true conservative principles, I also believe there are some simple solutions the city can take. We should take some of our vacant buildings owned by the city in areas that are consistent with affordable housing and retrofit them.

As Jacksonville’s next mayor, I will continue to oppose government attempts to add burdens to home ownership.

Voters’ No. 3 issue: Infrastructure

For a city that has spent the past few decades dedicated to bringing in new businesses and experiencing economic growth, it’s remarkable how poorly we have maintained our infrastructure. In many areas, our roadways are scattered with potholes. We have bridges with maintenance issues. Our septic tank issue has been handled like crap(pun intended). Finally, we have limited and quickly reaching capacity waste disposal sites that are a ticking, time bomb just waiting to result in a waste disposal crisis.

Government must tend to its core functions and that includes our infrastructure. Taxpayers entrust us with their money and there is simply no excuse for why some parts of our city look like they are from some war-ravaged nation.

As Mayor, I will raise the standard for our Public Works Agency and require efficiency and effectiveness. I will also ensure that we keep our parks clean and maintained. We will prioritize safe roads. Additionally, I have already come forward with a plan to address the problem with our septic tanks once and for all. It’s time that we make our infrastructure a priority so that Jacksonville can truly meet the needs of its citizens.

Beyond those three issues, what do you see as the top issue you’ll likely face while holding this office?

I’m concerned about the families that have already made Jacksonville their home. So many of my opponents keep speaking about growing our economy and bringing new people to Jacksonville. They talk of new and exciting large scale developments. That is all well and good but I believe that City Government has lost sight of the fact that it serves you, the voter. You are the ones who will elect us, not some college student moving here from California or a business man from New York.

This is why I will oppose overdevelopment that harms our neighborhoods and overwhelms our current infrastructure. We have allowed the well-connected few to play a shell game with taxpayer money. We grant variances and exceptions to our comprehensive plan that transfers the burdens and costs of development that lawfully should be borne by the developer to the taxpayer. In many cases, the improvements are simply not made by the developer or the city, causing stress to the system in the form of excessive traffic, flooding from rainwater runoff, or even crime from overcapacity.

I will not forget who I serve. While growth is a noble goal, it is subservient to my primary responsibility which is the wellbeing of our current citizens.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

It’s time that Jacksonville residents stop voting for the better of two evils but instead choose the candidate who does not compromise their trust. Of the candidates, there are significant differences that demonstrate the old saying. “Talk is cheap, show us your actions”.

I am the only candidate who opposed the horrendous Lot J proposal which would have cost voters up to $233,000,000. This was supported by both my rivals despite that fact that it would have only served to enrich a few well-connected developers and delivered minimal benefit to the community.

In a similar fashion, I opposed the sale of the JEA. While at this time, all of the candidates may act like they are against the proposals, I am the only candidate who was neither paid to lobby for the sale nor had family members involved in it. Additionally, I was the only candidate who voted to oppose the breaking up of the JEA franchise agreement.

Finally, I have not accepted millions of dollars in special interest and developer money. Those donors are savvy investors and they know the return they are getting for their investments. Each check they write to a candidate comes with another secret betrayal for the voters. Unlike my opponents, I have not sold myself out in order to buy a few more campaign commercials.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I will restore trust in the Mayor’s Office which I am sad to admit has been waning over the past few administrations. The smell of corruption from the proposed sale of JEA to the coziness with high powered lobbyists and developers, have fanned the fires of distrust. People do not believe that the government is looking out for their interests. This needs to change.

I earned a reputation for honesty and integrity as a Council Member when I didn’t sell out to developers who sought to transform Black Hammock Island. I stood strong against special interests when I proposed the legislation to remove the crime attracting, internet gambling café's across the city. I voted no against the Lot J development despite tremendous pressure from lobbyists and the majority of the city council. I opposed the sale of JEA. Finally, even though it is just a small part of our overall budget, I am the only two term city council member, of the 19 members of the council, who never accepted a raise. I believe that this political culture of self-dealing needs to end and this was my small effort to do my part.

As Mayor, I hope to restore that trust by continuing to be a man of character. I will also continue to make a point to be seen in the community so that our voters feel comfortable to approach me and share their concerns. I will speak the truth, I will not hide the ball, and most importantly I will not put the desires of special interests over the needs of our community.

I will put Jacksonville families first.

Campaign website: www.ferraroformayor.com

Social media: Facebook

Audrey Gibson

Party affiliation: Democrat

Occupation: Retired State Senator

Age: (No Response)

Your family: 1 daughter and 2 sons all married with children so I’m a Mimi!

Education: BS-Criminology/ MPA in by May 2023

Political experience: Florida House of Representatives 2002- 2010 Florida Senate 2011-2022

Over the last few months, we surveyed News4JAX Insiders to find out what they saw as the top issues facing our city, ahead of the city elections. These issues below are the top three – how would you address each one if elected?

Voters’ No. 1 issue: Crime

Crime is a overarching title and certain types of criminal behavior or the possibility thereof can be addressed through diversion(ex. civil citations), prevention and intervention which fall largely within various types of programmatic activities delivering organizations such as after-school programs, and those run by youth serving organizations, many of which require funding which as Mayor I would continue to support while encouraging opportunities for collaboration and including outcomes data. Several organizations have received funds as a result of my legislative advocacy so I am very familiar. I will focus on a ensuring a very robust grants office in my administration to ensure to help some of the smaller agencies are aware available federal and state dollars as a source of funding as well. Gun violence I believe is what is of heightened concern to our community and will take community and law enforcement to help turn the corner on this issue first realizing that the average age of our city population is around 37 years old and generally as people age they commit less crimes. Next having some time ago, met with State Attorney Nelson, I came to understand that 1 gun can turn over multiple times in our community, and, individuals may not report stolen guns, left in cars or even from home robberies of course folks should not steal however awareness can matter. There are guns one can make at home, and unfortunately there are guns in closets, under beds and in backpacks that go unnoticed or undetected, there are no more fist fights and there is fear of retribution. It’s a long answer so the community understands the entire magnitude of the problem. As Mayor I will explore the possibility of tiered gun violence reduction organizations having a presence in our city(that are not law enforcement), U.S. Justice funds for gun violence reduction and engage with city/ state leaders I have met even from other states, who have turned gun violence around in their area.

Voters’ No. 2 issue: Affordable Housing

Infill in some of our older and marginalized communities can help the affordable housing issue by ensuring the city has an inventory of abandoned properties and owners/ heirs to reach out to for potential purchases and auction of multiple lots with some parameters for potential tax breaks. Seemingly we are behind the curve on investors and no parameters on rental costs, since it’s median income in the City and percentage of the rent or mortgage costs of the housing makes the housing affordable.Reaching out to heirs or non heirs, who may have an interest (unbeknown to them until they get a call)in in the community where they grew up may more beneficial in closing the need gap and conformity in building, which I have seen is not happening . I call this potential, “Come Back Home,” to help rebuild or invest in the community one grew up in, whether the person lives in another area of Jacksonville or in another city or state. This scenario will also help bring back economic and small business development to these areas that have been left behind.

Voters’ No. 3 issue: Infrastructure

As the Mayor who believes in equity, I had some conversations and plan to further explore bundling of infrastructure projects in similarly situated neighborhoods. Northside, East Arlington and some areas of the Southside are similarly situated in neighborhood build, age and drainage issues. I believe the concept may possible to speed up the needed work, avoid “cherry picking” put more people to work and save taxpayer dollars.

Beyond those three issues, what do you see as the top issue you’ll likely face while holding this office?

The top issue for the Mayor is always building the budget.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Being Mayor is about helping the community. I will bring to the office of Mayor the length and breadth of my governing expertise, years of constituent services, diverse experiences and unmatched passion and compassion.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Unity and equity.

Campaign website: teamaudreygibson.com

Social media: Facebook

Frank Keasler, Jr.

Party affiliation: Republican

Occupation: CPA/Business, RE and Capital Consultant

Age: 65

Your family: Immediate family includes my four children, Chapman, Grayson, Maddox and Fallan. Family Dog & BFF, Tucker. My Sister Dana Keasler Stroud and her husband, Sonny, my brothe David Keasler and his daughter, Elisabeth Keasler, along with my younger sister Reina Keasler Cherry, and her husband, Wink, are my 3 siblings, who a I were all delivered in Baptist Downtown Jacksonville, by the Sheriff’s wife: Dr. Doris Carson!

Education: B.S.S in Accounting; UNF; Doctorate of Jurisprudence, Cumberland School of Law, Top 16%; Masters of Laws (LL.M.) University of Florida, Holland Law Center

Political experience: Worked at top levels of One US Senate and 2 Mayoral campaigns. Grew up in the world of politics with a Father who was a personal advisor to Kennedy and Johnson and in such 12-year period, was very involved at the national level of the DNC.

Over the last few months, we surveyed News4JAX Insiders to find out what they saw as the top issues facing our city, ahead of the city elections. These issues below are the top three – how would you address each one if elected?

Voters’ No. 1 issue: Crime

We as a nation have people and industries in place that make fortunes from the “fallout of crime” and the “fall of mankind” that keeps sowing lives which turn to crime. Sadly, our approach is and has been for centuries to just deal with the “tares in the wheat”, the “weeds in the crop”, instead of looking at the fodder, fields and seeds in and from which our future generations bloom. We must arrest what we have sown but we must change our foster system, our child welfare system and begin the end of a welfare state and begin a new era of “Campuses for Sustained Independence”. It’s time we assisted those in need in an environment where “...moth and rust [cannot} destroy, and where thieves [cannot] break in and steal.” If we create hope, despair will not become the hand of anger and harm towards our little ones! The next step is a secure “safety net” which will be found and only so, by Jacksonville leading our state and the nation in creating the 21st Sentry-A MODERN MODEL FOR PUBLIC SECURITY.

In association with Jacksonville University’s new law school, the UF Health System, the Fire Academy of the South, the Florida Law Enforcement Academy and Institute of Police Technology and Management, Jacksonville would lead the way in creating the educational curriculum and academic standards for the “College of Sentinel Science, Technology, Operations and Procedures” (S.T.O.P.) and a four-year program for a Bachelor of Science in Public Safety. Every student would take one semester each of Law Enforcement, Mental Health Science, Emergency Medical Rescue and Fire Safety, Science and Technology. With the assistance of modern technology and “Sentry Patrols” manned by two 21st Sentry Officers, every “incident” affronting public safety will be answered by 21st Sentries who have broad training across four disciplines and each a separate specialty training (2 years) in either Police, Fire, EMR (Emergency Medical Rescue) or EMH (Emergency Mental Health). Nothing is more salient to “calming the tempests of society” than distilling the “fire” as soon as possible. With advanced and greatly enhanced training, this 21st Sentry model will provide a better future for our “first responders”, with better pay and better appreciation by the community. It will also reduce the per capita cost we incur to fund our safety net and will produce a city absent of violence in its streets, increased compensation for our first responders, witnessing more favorable and non-violent outcomes, and mostly, the honor of and for our first responders, restored. This is a broad step into the future, but it’s really just taking a broad look at “our cities today” and taking advantage of a broad array of existing 21st century technologies and creating a city safety net which provides categorically for our city, “a broad new bandwidth of coverage and premiums go down”! This initiative as with all a Keasler Administration will undertake, will be driven and guided “categorically” by, “how do we do it better, for less tax dollars and make it sustainable”. The latter element of all Frank will do for our City as Mayor contemplates more than environmental sustainability. Every vision must work well into the future 50 years from now, every advancement must run congruent with those in city services and the running of their department, division or governmental office. Transforming our city into the modern model of community cannot and will not reflect “poor planning, design and implementation”. We will not turn the promises of operational transformation and the resulting migration to new platforms, into trainwrecks and migraines!

Mayor Keasler will push for a 2024 amendment to our City Charter which replaces our current Sherrif with an elected Director of Public Safety. Such newly created elected office would be filled by our city’s current Sherrif for the balance of said Sheriff’s term and in 2027 we would elect our first Director of Public Safety. Such “chief safety officer” would recommend to the City Council and the Mayor, such elected Director’s selection to head each of the four divisions (Fire, Law Enforcement, Emergency Medical Rescue and Emergency Mental Health) of the “21st Sentry” safety net over our city. The City Council-with the Mayor casting any tie breaking vote-would by the vote of its members approve or not, such recommended individuals to lead said four divisions of the 21st Sentry model. Any position not approved would be subject to the Director recommending a new candidate, as well as the Mayor and the Council each having the right to recommend said new candidate. When approved said individuals will be “21st Sentry, Fire Safety, Commander Bill Wilson,”, or 21st Sentry, EMR (Emergency Medical Rescue) Commander Larry Smith, or EMH, Commander Kathy Jones, or Law Enforcement, Commander Sandra Brown.

Voters’ No. 2 issue: Affordable Housing

This is a very necessary issue to address as Jacksonville will continue to expand in at an increasing rate between now and the end of the decade. The Keasler Administration has created a development model which is a JV with planned community, large shopping center and big box retail developers. Under a very unique model - The M.A.R.s Plan (Making Affordable Residences) - the COJ in the JV with the developer creates anywhere from 250-400 apartments, 75-200 townhomes/garden villas and 50 to 100 single family residences possessed under life estates in the resident(s). In this approach, residents 57.5 and younger can only be a resident in a MARs development for 5 years unless disabled. The model is built upon the basic premise “MARs is a place you stay for a while”. In such stay residents are given (part of the housing agreement) occupational and educational counseling, mentoring and tutoring to prepare the resident to “return to earth”. Yes, the plan is we prepare you to plan to live capably in a market driven America. A MARs community is not your forever home unless disabled or you are over the age of 57.5 years old. The answer to affordable housing is a model that does not do what we’ve done in the entitlement state: we cannot build another program of assistance that produces generation after generation needing public assisted housing!

Voters’ No. 3 issue: Infrastructure

Our city’s infrastructure needs must be addressed, identified and a resolution established, from two perspectives. One, is the quality of the particular item of infrastructure we are inspecting and its sustainable structural integrity and capacity. The other - and I believe the most important - view, is one which looks at “how we use our infrastructure” and to with a view we call the AT&T Solution. When AT&T faced with the competition - the speed - of coaxial cable, knowing it could not just go “lay thousands of miles of cable”, it instead looked to how do we use our existing infrastructure - tens of thousands of miles of copper wire - to deliver high speed internet; welcome the advent of AT&T FastAccess. From there it was UVerse TV. Today we need to stop wasting millions on things like an elevated rail systems which no one rides and which - really - goes to nowhere. And of course, a 200MM Dollar Courthouse that turned into almost a 500MM Dollar monstrosity, that inside today, scores of its opulent courtrooms sit empty, never used “day after day”. And of course, day after day we heat and cool empty space by the tens of thousands of square feet and we wonder why we as a government are always “robbing Peter to pay Paul”. Instead of constantly addressing our traffic problems by “more hardscape and traffic lights”, the Keasler plan is A DRIVE RIGHT INTO THE FUTURE. As we move into modern management and delivery of our City Services, we will move to creating the first ever “Drive Right” traffic program where the “connectability” of the age enables a “Drive Right Traffic Management System” to connect us all during “peak times”. When we are a “Drive Right City” the “drive to work” and “drive to home” will be in cadence with traffic flow instead of wondering will it ever start to flow! With traffic assembled into directional and destination “platoons” those on the road enjoy the “guide to drive” availed on the automom.net (Mobile Onboard Management) and autodad.net (Driver Assisted Device) applications. Each of these apps will work identically so the dreaded daily commute is now a symphony of cadence driving. In a Drive Right Traffic Management System the stressors of the daily commute are exchanged for “a predictable trip to work” and just another day making my way in sync with the road! With significant discounts in auto insurance premiums for taking and passing the Drive Right License test, a whole different scene in rush hour, the elimination of tons of carbon output by eliminating, for certain mitigating significantly, the world of “stop-n-go” driving, everyone who drives in our city will want to Drive Right! Lastly, where we spend our infrastructure dollars is of utmost importance. It’s well past the time, we took a look at Northwest Jacksonville and instead of investing billions in programs which may address “drainage” and roadways, we invest tens of billions in our Campus for Sustained Independence and put those wanting to move up from poverty can move to an independent life. We must stop spending billions to perpetuate and exacerbate the issues we face in dealing with “the least of these”.

Beyond those three issues, what do you see as the top issue you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Getting the CLEAR Ordinance passed and we (the People that is) having the results of auditing forensically, both operationally and financially, every “nook, cranny and corner” of every room of the COJ to ferret out the waste, antiquation, superfluous redundancy, and world of “paper processing” we still deploy to run our city...in the 21st Century! While we’re in the process of “a spring cleaning” we’ll make sure to run the rats out of the “People’s House” while we’re at it! Next is the TAGLINE”! The Transforming American Government by Local Initiatives & New Enterprise Ordiannce. With bold new approach to age old issues, we offer the Drive Right, the Harvest City and the Elevate Northwest Initiatives. Our mission and vision reflect the words of Kennedy in his July ‘63 speech to the Irish Parliament - only President who ever has - as he charged the audience with this truth: “The problems of the world cannot possibly be solved by skeptics or cynics, whose horizons are limited by the obvious realities. We need men who can dream of things that never were and ask why not. It matters not how small a nation is that seeks world peace and freedom, for, to paraphrase a citizen of my country, “the humblest nation of all the world, when clad in the armor of a righteous cause, is stronger than all the hosts of Error.”

The K4M Freeing Vision is the answer and response to the vision God gave, each time we pushed against any thought that our ...”horizons are limited by the obvious realities”, and instead...”dream[ed] of things that never were and ask[ed] why not.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

The most critical part of addressing or redressing any issue or societal challenge is - once there’s an “end to which most agree” - HOW DO WE DO IT! Well therein lies the clear, categorical, and indisputable difference between a Keasler Administration and “the rest of the field”: THE HOW TO! If change be wrought and brought to reality, we must have the “ideas that work” versus slogans and no solutions. Instead of nothing but continued arrest and redress of societal symptoms, a Keasler Administration brings change by widening our focus to include “looking at the source of the symptom” and bringing radical change on how we deal with the brokenness of a modern America. The answer is “to cut off its food supply”, speaking metaphorically. Our culture wounds deeply, and very early, the youth of tomorrow. When we tend to the next generation, we will see, our tomorrows need a lot less prisons. The Elevate Northwest and A Harvest City initiatives hit this issue head on.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

At the end of hopefully 8 years, we will have brought to reality “A Freeing Vision” for the people of Jacksonville, particularly a new “Freedom Chartered City”. It is our hope, Jacksonville remembers this Mayor for the time 8 years earlier, when we all came together under the call of An Awakening. Building Together. A City of People with Their Heads Lifted. The practical side of such “footprint” on the history of our city, is government works! It works for We The People! That such govern people of Jacksonville show the Nation, every day, how people live together taking note of each other and therein daily “See Free Live”, especially for and by “the least of these”! And all of our accomplishments being tied to new ideas, government by stewardship, cronyism running our city being old news, and our hometown an example of Modern Freedom Living!

Campaign website: keasler4mayor.com