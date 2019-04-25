Enter to win Everything 4 Spring greenspACE contest
Instagram-worthy succulents? Lawn makes your neighbors green with envy?
Starting in March, viewers are encouraged to submit photos of your beautiful plant arrangement, garden, lawn or any type of foliage to our GreenspACE of the Week contest.
Every week from March 1 to the last week of May, one weekly winner will earn a $100 gift card from ACE Hardware and have their photo featured on The Morning Show that Saturday.
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.