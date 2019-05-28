Don’t forget these 5 items when shopping for hurricane supplies

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s never too early to start stocking up on storm supplies. Most Floridians know the drill and already have plenty of the essentials on hand, but there are a number of items you may need that don’t necessarily come to mind at the store.

That’s where the Build-A-Kit That Fits program comes in. The initiative, a partnership between News4Jax and Ace Hardware, is designed to help you get an early start on hurricane preparations, tailor shopping lists to fit your needs and save money while you’re at it.

News4Jax and Ace Hardware looked at what items were in demand in the days leading up to and after Hurricane Irma struck Florida. The list of top sellers included supplies like rope, gas cans, tub stoppers, charcoal and extension cords.

MUST READS: Determine your risk of hazards | Make an evacuation plan | Get insurance checkup

Of course, you still need the classic provisions, from batteries to bottled water to sandbags. But with Build-A-Kit That Fits, you can save yourself the headache of making countless trips to the crowded store for last-minute purchases.

PRINTABLE CHECKLIST: Built-A-Kit That Fits

"If we’ve learned anything the past two years, being prepared for hurricanes is critical. We hope our viewers will get ready earlier this year to avoid the problems that can arise when everyone tries to prepare at the same time," said Bob Ellis, vice president and general manager of News4Jax. “We’re thrilled the terrific local owners at our 26 neighborhood Ace Hardware stores want to help get all of us ready too. Our shared goal is for all Jacksonville area residents to get ready early, and the Ace Hardware Store in your neighborhood is offering significant money savings to help."

You can save a lot of money on items from the Build-A-Kit That Fits checklist. Your neighborhood Ace Hardware store will have the lists on hand to help you figure out what you need to prepare for hurricane season.