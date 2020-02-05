A wall of storms come marching in this forecast

Warm weather we are feeling recently will help fuel some severe weather tomorrow evening.

First, tonight will be mild with increasing clouds and temperature in the low to mid 60s. We stay dry overnight with some areas of inland fog.

The weather is set to take a big swing Thursday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with breezy SW wind cranking up the warmth into the mid 80s! Winds will gust over 20 mph with a few brief weak showers during the late afternoon 30%.

The heavier rain comes after 9 pm when we are expecting severe storms with the potential for high winds. Hail is unlikely but an isolated brief tornado can’t be ruled out especially over southern Georgia.

The leading edge of a squall line will be in the Panhandle around 8 pm and accelerate to I-75 and the Westside by 9-11 pm. Jacksonville to St. Augustine areas should see the strongest winds and rain between 11pm-2 am.

Squall line's greatest risk will be damaging high winds with lower potential for hail.

The passing cold front leaves us colder Friday with breezy west winds, clearing skies and highs in the mid 60s.

Mostly sunny skies last through the weekend with cool nights in the upper 30s Saturday morning and near 70 by Sunday afternoon.