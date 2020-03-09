Get ready for the worm supermoon

Look up tonight and you will catch a glimpse of the worm supermoon.

Get ready for the spectacularly bright Moon to rise above the horizon at 7:41 tonight but what does it have to do with worms?

Native American culture noticed worms surfaced as the ground thawed lending the name worm to the March full moon.

It happens to also be a supermoon making it appear nearly 14% larger and 30% brighter.

This is the result of the moon passing at its closest distance to Earth, called perigee, as it revolves around our planet.

Even though it will be about 16.000 miles closer to earth the apparent size increase will hardly be noticeable.

Another 2 two super moons will be on April 8, and May 7, of this year.