Warm week ahead, Richard says slip on the flip flops, grab some tissues

A warm start to the workweek with patchy fog under mostly clear skies. Mainly dry with above normal temperatures through the week. Our start to Spring will feel more like Summer.

Today: Partly cloudy with above normal afternoon highs. Temperatures will range from the mid to upper 80s inland with upper 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Wind SW 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Patchy fog under mostly clear skies. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70 area wide. Another afternoon with near record highs. Upper 80s to low 90s inland, 70s to low 80s along our beaches. SW 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Above normal temperatures continue with a slight chance of showers midweek. Ready. Set. Sweat.

Pollen: 10.0 -- Bayberry, Juniper, Oak and Grasses

Hourly Forecast

7 am 65

8 am 66

10 am 74

11 am 79

Noon 82

3 pm 88

5 pm 87

8 pm 78

10 pm 72

Sunrise: 7:26 am

Sunset: 7:40 pm