Readt. Sneeze! Richard says pollen count and afternoon highs are on the rise

Record Highs Continue

Richard Nunn, The Morning Show meteorologist

TODAY

Record highs today and through the weekend. Above normal temperatures area wide will continue through Sunday.

Friday: The heat returns with near record highs. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s with patchy fog. Afternoon highs in the 90s inland with 80s along our sandy shores. Wind S 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s with patchy fog. Record highs both north and south of the FL/GA line. Partly cloudy with 90s inland, 80s along our beaches.

Sunday: Near record highs continue. A warm start with 60s to low 70s with patchy fog. Afternoon highs in the 90s inland, 80s along our sandy shores. Wind SSW 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Increasing rain changes next week.

Pollen: 10.4-- Bayberry, Juniper, Oak and Grasses

Hourly Forecast

7 am 65

8 am 66

10 am 76

11 am 82

Noon 85

3 pm 90

5 pm 91

8 pm 81

10 pm 75

Sunrise: 7:21 am

Sunset: 7:43 pm

