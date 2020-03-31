Storm blows through Northeast Florida, causes damage, prompts tornado warning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Trees were uprooted and cars were damaged Tuesday evening when severe thunderstorms moved across Northeast Florida.

A video sent to News4Jax by a viewer in Orange Park showed overturned planters and damage to an SUV that appeared to be caused by a large tree limb that had fallen to the ground.

The strong winds also uprooted a tree in Fruit Cove, a photo sent to News4Jax shows.

Just before 7 p.m., severe storms with winds gusting up to 70 m.p.h. moved through Middleburg, according to the National Weather Service. The storm moved quickly east towards Orange Park, Fleming Island and World Golf Village.

A Tornado Warning was later issued for Palm Valley and Ponte Vedra Beach until 7:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.