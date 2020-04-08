4 years from today, another Great American Eclipse

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The solar eclipse in the Fall of 2017 that passed over much of the country ignited massive interest and inspired many by dazzling us for 2 minutes and 40 seconds where the moon blocked out all but the fiery corona of our sun.

If you missed me being overtaken with the excitement of seeing a solar eclipse for the first time, you can re-live it here...

The good news is we have some excitement to look forward too! Four years from today (on April 8th 2024) another solar eclipse will make its way across much of America.

The path of totality stretches from Mexico to Maine, but we will have to travel to see totality, the path doesn’t touch Florida or Georgia.

Eclipse Predictions by Fred Espenak, NASA's GSFC

Is it worth it to travel to see totality? Absolutely. The best way I can describe the difference between a partial eclipse and a total solar eclipse is a sports analogy. A partial eclipse is like tailgating at a football game- it’s fun, you are outside the stadium and you enjoy yourself. A total solar eclipse is like catching the game winning touchdown in the super bowl. Mind blowing, life changing (for me at least,) incredible experience that most people don’t get the chance to have. Plan ahead, hotels are expensive and hard to come by near the path of totality.

Here’s a look at the next eclipse’s path we could see domestically after that one.

Eclipse Predictions by Fred Espenak, NASA's GSFC

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the late Dr Mike Reynolds, who helped us prepare for the 2017 eclipse and wrote the book Viewing Eclipses. His infectious excitement for astronomy and particularly eclipses helped us understand just how amazing the eclipse was. I will be thinking of him during this next eclipse especially. When Dr Reynolds passed we put together this story, and I just re watched it and smiled, click here if you would like to do the same.

Is it 2024 yet?