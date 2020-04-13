EF-0 Tornado confirmed in Suwannee County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The National Weather Service of Jacksonville sent a team out to survey damage from Monday morning’s storms and found evidence of an EF-0 tornado. EF-0 tornadoes produce damaging, rotating winds between 65 and 85 mph. Damage typical of EF-0 tornadoes include peeling the surface off of some roofs, some damage to gutters and siding, branches broken off of some trees, and shallow rooted tress being pushed over.

The Weather Service said a tornado touched down just northeast of the Suwannee county airport and moved east-northeastward across U.S. Highway 90, damaging three buildings near to Goldkist Boulevard, including partially peeling the roof off of the Farmers Cooperative building.

Here is a post from the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office of the damage:

Some storm damage at the intersection of Goldkist Blvd and US 90. Posted by Suwannee County Sheriff's Office on Monday, April 13, 2020

The tornado continued east-northeastward with sporadic damage near Nobles Ferry Road and Houston Avenue and then lifted near the Walmart Supercenter adjacent to U.S. Highway 129.

The Sheriff’s Office also shared photos of damage near a mobile home park: