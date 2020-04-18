Dodging scattered showers Saturday afternoon

Happy Saturday!

We’re starting off our weekend with partly cloudy skies, temperatures in the upper 60s low 70s, and winds out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Throughout the afternoon high temperatures will climb into the mid to low 80s with mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain chances.

South of Jacksonville, from Gainesville to Palatka to St. Augustine, may see a few strong storms with heavy rainfall totals, but area wide rainfall totals will be light, around a tenth of an inch. Highs will be in the 80s, Saturday night will be cloudy and milder, temperatures will barely drop into the upper 60s.

Saturday's severe weather outlook (wjxt)

Sunday will be partly cloudy and warm, with highs in the low 80s. After 2pm our chances for storms begins to build. Biggest threat for widespread storms will be in Georgia, not so much in Jacksonville. Yet, be alert for a few downpours.

Later, during the overnight hours, the potential for severe storms will build quickly. You can read a break down of where we expect the worst weather to be by clicking here.

Sunday's severe weather outlook (wjxt)

Monday starts out with storms early, and we expect showers and thunderstorms during the first part of the day. The rain begins to trail off during the afternoon.

Skies clear out Monday night as a cold front pushes through and temperatures dip down into the cool low 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday look sunny and gorgeous, with afternoon highs in the low 80s.

Our next big rainmaker will be on Thursday, with widespread chances for showers and possibly thunderstorms.