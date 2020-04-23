Tornado Watch for Northeast Florida, parts of Southeast Georgia through midnight
Once severe storms move through, rainy weather (non-severe) for Friday morning may extend Weather Alert Friday morning
New Tornado Watch for a line of severe thunderstorms that are tracking rapidly eastward from Tallahassee to Jacksonville.
Timing would be I-75 (Lake City) around 9:15 p.m. then into the Jacksonville area around 10:30 p.m.
Biggest threat will be high winds, 40 to 60 mph, heavy rains, some hail and of course possible tornadoes.
The threat of these tornadoes will be through at least midnight.
Stay alert to further updates, at this time (7:15 p.m.) there are no warnings and none are expected until 9 p,m, when severe thunderstorm warnings will spread across and along I-10.
Later tonight the severe threat fades and the rain threat builds. Rains could be heavy from 5 am until 11 am on Friday.
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Florida and Georgia until 12 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/yoZVVyzA3M— NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) April 23, 2020
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.