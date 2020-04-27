Marvelous Monday, Richard says open window weather continues

Sunny skies with near seasonal highs. A dry start to the week will give way to spring showers and storms before a return to near record highs.

Monday: Sunny...sun-sational! Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s inland, low to mid 70s along our beaches. Wind NW 10-20 mph. Light wind and clear skies tonight.

Tuesday: Mostly clear and cool tomorrow morning. Wake up temperatures in the 40s to low 50s across southeast Georgia, 50s for northeast Florida. 50s to low 60s along our sandy shores. Sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s inland, mid to upper 70s along the beaches. Partly cloudy and mild overnight.

Looking ahead: Spring showers and storms return late Wednesday, Thursday. Clearing Friday with a hot weekend to follow.

7am 55

8 am 61

9am 63

10am 67

11am 71

12pm 75

3pm 78

5pm 77

8pm 70

10pm 65

Sunrise: 6:46 am

Sunset: 8:02 pm