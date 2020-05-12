Sunny, cool and breezy Richard says grab your sunglasses and your sunscreen

Sunny, cool and breezy today. In other words, Open Window Weather! Below normal to near seasonal temperatures will continue through the workweek. Warmer this weekend with a slight chance of showers.

Tuesday: Sunny and cooler. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s area inland, 70s along our sandy shores. Wind ENE 15-20 mph. Clear skies with light wind overnight.

Wednesday: Cool start with patchy fog. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s inland, 60s along our beaches. Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s inland, 70s along our sandy shores. Patchy fog under partly cloudy skies overnight.

Looking ahead: Warmer weekend with a slight chance of showers.

7am 51

8am 53

9am 64

10am 69

11am 73

12pm 75

3pm 78

5pm 77

8pm 74

10pm 70

Sunrise: 6:33 am

Sunset: 8:11 pm