Sunny, cool and breezy Richard says grab your sunglasses and your sunscreen
Warmer with showers possible this weekend
Sunny, cool and breezy today. In other words, Open Window Weather! Below normal to near seasonal temperatures will continue through the workweek. Warmer this weekend with a slight chance of showers.
Tuesday: Sunny and cooler. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s area inland, 70s along our sandy shores. Wind ENE 15-20 mph. Clear skies with light wind overnight.
Wednesday: Cool start with patchy fog. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s inland, 60s along our beaches. Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s inland, 70s along our sandy shores. Patchy fog under partly cloudy skies overnight.
Looking ahead: Warmer weekend with a slight chance of showers.
7am 51
8am 53
9am 64
10am 69
11am 73
12pm 75
3pm 78
5pm 77
8pm 74
10pm 70
Sunrise: 6:33 am
Sunset: 8:11 pm
