Tropical storm likely to form off Florida coast, impact area beaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A trough of low pressure moving through the Florida Straits this morning is expected to organize over the northwestern Bahamas later today or Saturday and become the first named storm of the 2020 hurricane season.

At 8:50 a.m. Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami increased the chance of the system becoming tropical over the next two days to 80%. Gale warnings were issued across the Florida Keys, Southwest Florida and the Bahamas.

While the system is likely to become Tropical Storm Arthur while off our coast, we’ll be on the dry side of the storm and will likely only feel its impact along the immediate coastline.

Hurricane season starts June 1, but forecasters at the hurricane center said the system, which was already bringing heavy rain and wind across South Florida on Friday morning, has a 70% chance of developing into a subtropical or tropical storm. If it develops, the storm would be named Arthur.

Subtropical storms are not as defined as tropical storms, with its strongest winds located some distance from it’s loosely formed center. They are also not a strong as tropical storms. It’s not uncommon to have a named storm before the official start of hurricane season.

Later in the weekend and early next week the system is forecast to move generally northeastward over the western Atlantic.

The forecast led Florida emergency management officials to close 14 state-run COVID-19 test sites on Friday, but they plan to reopen on Monday.

Helen Aguirre Ferre, the communications director for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, said on Twitter that it’s the right move. “With possible wind gusts of 40 mph, it is best for public safety to reopen on Monday. It’s also common sense,” she tweeted Thursday night.

The full Friday statement from the NHC:

A trough of low pressure located over the Straits of Florida continues to produce disorganized shower activity and gusty winds across the Florida Keys, portions of southeast Florida, and the northwestern Bahamas. Gradual development of this system is expected, and it will likely become a tropical or subtropical storm on Saturday when it is located near the northwestern Bahamas. Later in the weekend and early next week, the system is expected to move generally northeastward over the western Atlantic. National Hurricane Center

There will be minimal impact on weather in Northeast Florida beyond higher surf and risk for rip currents along our beaches. Saturday may have a few more clouds and a tiny chance for a shower, it’s only a small (20%) chance. We may see an isolated shower or two as a mostly dry cold front pushes through our area. Winds will be out of the northeast around 15 mph.

Temperatures will top out in the mid-80s. Sunday looks warmer, with temperatures starting in the mid-60s and warming into the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the northeast at just under 10 mph.

Monday the 90s are back in the forecast with plenty of sunshine and light winds.