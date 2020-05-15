Cloudy and warm today, Richard says warm and windy conditions continue this weekend

Mostly cloudy and warm with an increasing onshore flow. Near seasonal temperatures will continue through Saturday, warming Sunday and the start of the week. A slight chance of showers will continue through the weekend. Tropical development likely this weekend.

Friday: Continued warm under mostly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along the beaches. Wind E 15-20 mph. Partly cloudy with patchy fog overnight.

Saturday: Near seasonal highs under partly cloudy skies. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s with patchy fog. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, upper 70s to 80s along our beaches. Wind NE 10-20 mph. Rain chances 20 - 30 percent.

Sunday: Warmer under partly cloudy skies. Patchy fog with morning lows in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, 70s to low 80s along our sandy shores. Wind NNE 10-15 mph. Rain chances 20-30 percent.

Tropics: We continue to watch a broad area of low pressure that is expected to develop late this week or early this weekend a couple of hundred miles north of the Bahamas. Conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system. A subtropical depression or storm is likely to form this weekend while it moves northeastward over the western Atlantic. Formation through 48 hours...low...near 70 percent. Formation through 5 days...high...80 percent.

Looking ahead: Warm weekend with a slight chance of showers.

7am 60

8am 63

9am 72

10am 75

11am 77

12pm 79

3pm 83

5pm 81

8pm 76

10pm 73

Sunrise: 6:32 am

Sunset: 8:13 pm