Tropical Depression 1 forms off South Florida coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A trough of low pressure over South Florida is tarting to organize itself, and if this continues, we could have the first named storm of the 2020 hurricane season this weekend.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami increased the chance of the system becoming tropical over the next two days to 100%. Gale warnings were issued across the Florida Keys, Southwest Florida and the Bahamas.

Just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday the NHC tweeted that it will initiate advisories on Tropical Depression One at 5 p.m.

NHC will initiate advisories on Tropical Depression One, located off the east-central coast of Florida, at 5 pm EDT. — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 16, 2020

While the system is likely to become Tropical Storm Arthur while off our coast, we’ll be on the dry side of the storm and will likely only feel its impact along the immediate coastline.

MORE ONLINE: Track the Tropics | Why so many May tropical storms east of Jacksonville? | Prepare for hurricane season

Hurricane season starts June 1, but forecasters at the hurricane center said the system, which was already bringing heavy rain and wind across South Florida this weekend, has a 100% chance of developing into a subtropical or tropical storm. If it develops, the storm would be named Arthur.

Subtropical storms are not as defined as tropical storms, with its strongest winds located some distance from it’s loosely formed center. They are also not a strong as tropical storms. It’s not uncommon to have a named storm before the official start of hurricane season.

Later in the weekend and early next week, the system is forecast to move generally northeastward over the western Atlantic.

The forecast led Florida emergency management officials to close 14 state-run COVID-19 test sites on Friday, but they plan to reopen on Monday.

There will be minimal impact on weather in Northeast Florida beyond higher surf and risk for rip currents along our beaches.