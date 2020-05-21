NOAA predicts overly active hurricane season

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting an active hurricane season this year, with up to 19 named storms. On Thursday, the last update before the start of the hurricane season, the nation’s forecasters predicted there would be between 13 and 19 named storms, of which six to 10 could become hurricanes and three to six major storms with winds over 115 mph.

A neutral phase to EL Nino in addition to the likelihood of cooler water developing in the Pacific could boost the frequency of Atlantic tropical cyclones. Water temperatures in the main development region are warmer than normal adding fuel to the fire.

The official forecast from NOAA and that from Colorado State University are the two leading research groups. The consensus between all of the forecasts this year is for a more active season than it was for the past few years.

Colorado State University forecast says the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season will have activity above the 1981-2010 average. They estimate that about eight hurricanes should develop which is above the average of six. In addition to 16 named storms (average is 12.) and four major hurricanes, compared to an average of three.

UK Met Office released its seasonal hurricane forecast calling for near-average Atlantic hurricane season with most likely numbers of 13 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major (Category 3+) hurricanes between June and November.