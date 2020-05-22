The unofficial start of Summer will feel like the real deal

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with above average afternoon highs. This trend will continue through the weekend. Isolated showers and storms will be possible daily along the seabreeze front.

Friday: Above normal temperatures with a slight chance of afternoon showers, storms, 20-30 percent Afternoon highs in the 90s inland, 80s along our beaches. Feels like temperatures around 95 degrees. Mostly clear skies tonight.

Saturday: Hot with a slight chance of afternoon showers, storms, 20-30 percent Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the 90s inland, 80s along our beaches. Feels like temperatures around 92-95 degrees. Mild night with a few clouds.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and hot with a slight chance of afternoon showers, storms, 20-30 percent Morning lows in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the 90s inland, 80s along our beaches. Partly cloudy skies overnight.

Looking ahead: Memorial Day, continued hot and humid with a slight chance of afternoon, evening showers, storms.

7am 67

8am 70

9am 78

10am 83

11am 86

12pm 88

3pm 92

5pm 91

8pm 85

10pm 80

Sunrise: 6:28 am

Sunset: 8:17 pm