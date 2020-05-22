The unofficial start of Summer will feel like the real deal
Hot Memorial Day weekend
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with above average afternoon highs. This trend will continue through the weekend. Isolated showers and storms will be possible daily along the seabreeze front.
Friday: Above normal temperatures with a slight chance of afternoon showers, storms, 20-30 percent Afternoon highs in the 90s inland, 80s along our beaches. Feels like temperatures around 95 degrees. Mostly clear skies tonight.
Saturday: Hot with a slight chance of afternoon showers, storms, 20-30 percent Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the 90s inland, 80s along our beaches. Feels like temperatures around 92-95 degrees. Mild night with a few clouds.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and hot with a slight chance of afternoon showers, storms, 20-30 percent Morning lows in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the 90s inland, 80s along our beaches. Partly cloudy skies overnight.
Looking ahead: Memorial Day, continued hot and humid with a slight chance of afternoon, evening showers, storms.
7am 67
8am 70
9am 78
10am 83
11am 86
12pm 88
3pm 92
5pm 91
8pm 85
10pm 80
Sunrise: 6:28 am
Sunset: 8:17 pm
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.