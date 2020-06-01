AAA survey: Coronavirus increasing Floridians’ concerns for hurricane season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Monday is the official start of the 2020 hurricane season -- and we’ve already had two named tropical systems this year.

New data from AAA shows Floridians are more concerned about this year’s hurricane season as the coronavirus pandemic adds to the unease of what’s expected to be an active year.

The survey found nearly a third of Floridians are more concerned about hurricane season than they were last year.

MORE: FEMA advice for preparing for hurricane season amid pandemic

Two out of five people said they are less likely to evacuate for a storm this year because of fears of contracting the coronavirus.

More than a quarter of residents said they would not leave their homes if they were warned to evacuate.

The survey also showed eight out of 10 people who would evacuate, would only do so for a Category 2 hurricane or greater.

The numbers also show more than half of Floridians do not have an emergency plan already in place.

Here are a few ways to prepare for this year's hurricane season.

Get flood insurance. AAA says flooding is the No. 1 disaster in the United States and, according to its survey, two-thirds of Floridians don't have flood insurance.

Protect your home. Secure your home by making sure repairs are taken care of sooner than later.

Take inventory of the items in your home with a video camera or smartphone and keep records of large purchases.

Stock up on all emergency supplies. Check out our Build-A-Kit That Fits page for the items you should include.

And identify a safe room in your home where family members should gather in case of an emergency.

In case you need to evacuate, make sure to have a plan that includes how to get in touch with family members with limited cellphone service. Also, know your evacuation route, prepare your vehicle for an immediate emergency, prepare your pets and research shelter availability. This is especially important this year as the coronavirus will change the capacity at several shelters.

“States are looking at the ability to contract with hotels and motels as a form of sheltering, at least for the higher-risk populations, elderly, preexisting conditions or people that were already in isolation because of exposure or because they have COVID-19,” said Craig Fugate, a former administrator with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Experts say the bottom line is, hurricane season is here and now is the time to get ready, especially since the coronavirus pandemic is changing what you’re used to doing and how you prepare.