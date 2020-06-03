Final day to take advantage of sales tax holiday on hurricane supplies

JACKSONVILLE, fla. – With Tropical Storm Cristobal, our 3rd system of the season already, churning in the Gulf, it’s time to get ready for hurricane season. Time is running out to save the 7% sales tax on certain items, the sales tax holiday ends June 4th.

News4Jax and your neighborhood ACE Hardware locations continue their partnership to help you get ready for the next storm and save money on hurricane supplies. For the month of June, which is Hurricane Preparedness Month, you can save 20% on items on our Build-A-Kit That Fits checklist.

We know that what you need to be prepared for a storm differs from what your neighbor may need, that is why we launched the Build-A-Kit partnership. You can look at our list and decide what is right for your hurricane kit, based on where you live, if you plan to evacuate, and what your storm time needs are.

You might notice that there are items on the Build-A-Kit That Fits checklist that you don’t see on traditional hurricane supply checklists, like rope, a tub stopper and tie-down materials. Through News4Jax’s partnership with your neighborhood ACE Hardware stores, we found the best selling items before, during, and after a hurricane weren’t on those traditional lists.

We added them to the Build-A-Kit checklist so you can save 20% on those items during June.

Florida has a sales tax holiday for hurricane supplies through June 4th. On certain items that are on both the Build-A-Kit checklist and the Florida Sales Tax Holiday list, you can save 20% at your neighborhood ACE and the 7% sales tax.

Below is the list of qualifying purchases for the Florida Sales Tax Holiday. We’ve added an * to items that are also on the Build-A-Kit list where you could potentially save the 20% discount plus the 7% sales tax.

Florida sales tax holiday qualifying items

Qualifying Items Selling for $10 or less:

Reusable ice (reusable ice packs)

Selling for $20 or less:

Any portable, self-powered light source (powered by battery, solar, hand-crank, or gas):

Candles

Flashlights*

Lanterns*

Selling for $25 or less:

Any gas or diesel fuel container, including LP gas and kerosene containers* (As long as they meet the $25 or less criteria)

Selling for $30 or less:

Batteries*, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only (excluding automobile and boat batteries):

AAA-cell, AA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt, and 9-volt

Coolers and ice chests (food-storage; nonelectrical)

Selling for $50 or less:

Bungee cords*

Ground anchor systems*

Radios (powered by battery, solar or hand-crank) Two-way or Weather band

Ratchet straps*

Tarpaulins (tarps)*

Tie-down kits*

Visqueen, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths and other flexible waterproof sheeting*

Selling for $750 or less:

Portable generators used to provide light or communications, or to preserve food in the event of a power outage