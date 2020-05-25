Florida’s disaster preparedness sales tax holiday begins Friday

Published: May 25, 2020, 3:13 pm Updated: May 25, 2020, 3:19 pm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida sales tax “holiday” on disaster-preparedness items begins on Friday.

The tax holiday allows shoppers to buy items, ranging from batteries to portable generators, without paying state and local sales taxes.

The sales tax holiday does not apply to: the rental or repair of any of the qualifying items listed below and sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport.

Here is a list of qualifying items.

Qualifying Items Selling for $10 or less:

Reusable ice (reusable ice packs)

Selling for $20 or less:

Any portable, self-powered light source (powered by battery, solar, hand-crank, or gas):

Candles

Flashlights

Lanterns Selling for

$25 or less:

Any gas or diesel fuel container, including LP gas and kerosene containers

Selling for $30 or less:

Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only (excluding automobile and boat batteries): AAA-cell | AA-cell | C-cell | D-cell | 6-volt | 9-volt

Coolers and ice chests (food-storage; nonelectrical)

Selling for $50 or less:

Bungee cords

Ground anchor systems

Radios (powered by battery, solar, or handcrank)

Ratchet straps

Tarpaulins (tarps)

Tie-down kits

Visqueen, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths, and other flexible waterproof sheeting

Selling for $750 or less:

Portable generators used to provide light or communications, or to preserve food in the event of a power outage

The 2020 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday begins on Friday, May 29, 2020, and ends on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

