Florida’s disaster preparedness sales tax holiday begins Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida sales tax “holiday” on disaster-preparedness items begins on Friday.
The tax holiday allows shoppers to buy items, ranging from batteries to portable generators, without paying state and local sales taxes.
The sales tax holiday does not apply to: the rental or repair of any of the qualifying items listed below and sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport.
RELATED | NOAA predicts overly active hurricane season
Here is a list of qualifying items.
Qualifying Items Selling for $10 or less:
- Reusable ice (reusable ice packs)
Selling for $20 or less:
- Any portable, self-powered light source (powered by battery, solar, hand-crank, or gas):
- Candles
- Flashlights
- Lanterns Selling for
$25 or less:
- Any gas or diesel fuel container, including LP gas and kerosene containers
Selling for $30 or less:
- Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only (excluding automobile and boat batteries): AAA-cell | AA-cell | C-cell | D-cell | 6-volt | 9-volt
- Coolers and ice chests (food-storage; nonelectrical)
Selling for $50 or less:
- Bungee cords
- Ground anchor systems
- Radios (powered by battery, solar, or handcrank)
- Ratchet straps
- Tarpaulins (tarps)
- Tie-down kits
- Visqueen, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths, and other flexible waterproof sheeting
Selling for $750 or less:
- Portable generators used to provide light or communications, or to preserve food in the event of a power outage
The 2020 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday begins on Friday, May 29, 2020, and ends on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Click here for more information.
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.