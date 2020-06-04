Cruise into the weekend a little early with Boater Skip Day Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thousand of locals have RSVP’d YES!!! to Boater Skip Day, an event planned on Facebook. Instead of suiting up and heading into work, boaters plan to launch their boats and head to the Bayard Point sandbar to anchor and spend the day.

The event description says “This year will be BIGGER and BETTER than ever before!! NE Florida’s largest boating event is back for another year!! Get those excuses ready for work and time off requests turned in!! Invite your friends to this “Official” Event Page and pack it out!”

If you are among the over 3 thousand who have said they are going, look out for The Weather Authority’s Mark Collins, who will be reporting live from the event for News4JAX. If you are calling in “ahem” sick to work Friday and plan to attend, perhaps try to stay out of the background of his live shot.

The forecast keeps looking better for the event on Friday, despite the incredibly wet weather pattern we are in, the rain chances have dropped down to 40% for Friday. We will see a few showesr firing up in our Southern counties between 10-11am, pushing slowly to the north. The peak chances to get swiped by one of these showers for the sandbar location will be between 11am and 2pm. Expect mostly cloudy skies and winds around 10 mph out of the southwest.

The Green Cove Springs Police Department posted a shot of their marine team in a facebook post about the event:

The Palms Fish Camp restaurant posted the proclamation signed by Lenny Curry designating Boater Skip Day as an official event:

BOATERS SKIP DAY is this Friday June 5th. That’s right folks “skip day” has been legitimized as a Jax thing. Mayor... Posted by Palms Fish Camp Restaurant on Tuesday, June 2, 2020

And we’ll leave you with video from 2019′s Boater Skip Day from News4JAX’s Sky4 Chopper: