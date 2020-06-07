Tropical rains flood the First Coast

The rain began even before Tropical Storm Cristobal entered the picture. It has been raining for two days sending as much as 4 inches of rain to parts of Flagler county and close to that much along I-65 from Gainesville to Lake City.

Heavier rain blanketed southern counties with 24 hour totals nearing 4" in Palm Coast. (.)

And it is not done. Another 1-2 inches is possible through Sunday.

The rain started light Saturday and picked up overnight into Sunday morning.

The heavy rainfall Sat afternoon/evening across eastern Marion, Putnam, Clay, Flagler, St Johns Counties have produced significant rises on the Ocklawaha and St. Johns River Basins and into the Black Creek system of Clay County but significant river flooding not expected from past rainfall.

Any localized heavy rainfall in the Black Creek Basin today could push Creek levels closer to flood stages if the forecast turns out wetter than anticipated.

Most storms were not severe and should stay under the danger threashold.