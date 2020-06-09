NWS confirms tornado touched down near Lake City

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The storm that prompted a tornado warning Sunday afternoon just after 3p.m. produced a tornado near Lake City, according to the National Weather Service Jacksonville office.

The survey concludes that a tornado touched down just southeast of State Road 47, or about 2 miles west-southwest of Interstate 75 in southern Columbia County. The tornado moved north-northeastward, snapping trees and damaging a small barn before crossing State Road 47 and then reaching maximum intensity as it paralleled this road, downing and snapping large oak trees and powerlines along it’s one half-mile path before lifting along Southwest Western Drive.

The tornado strength was an EF-0 with an estimated wind peak of 85 mph. The tornado’s path was 100 yards wide and 1.45 miles long. There were no injuries or fatalities reported with the tornado.

The tornado started at 3:30 and ended and 3:35p.m.

Below is drone footage from Jonny Handy showing damage from the tornado

In Laurie Schmidt’s yard just off of SR 47 there were multiple large trees down, but thankfully her house was spared.

Laurie said, "We didn’t have any structure damage but we had a lot of trees that went down. Big trees, small trees, some snapped and blew and others twisted. So we just kind of have a big mess but everything else is OK. She and her husband took shelter in the bathroom.

Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies went door to door following the destruction to make sure everyone was okay.