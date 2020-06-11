Put these often-forgotten items on your hurricane checklist

It’s time to gather your hurricane supplies earlier than normal this year because COVID-19 will make it riskier to be in stores when last-minute shoppers rush before a hurricane threat.

There are many supplies on the hurricane preparedness checklist, most of which can be purchased at Ace Hardware.

To make it easy for you to get in and out quickly, a checklist of the important items are available at all ACE Hardware stores. Look for the Weather Authority’s Build-A-Kit That Fits sign to find all the various items in one spot.

Hurricanes Irma and Matthew showed how top-selling items like rope, gas cans, tub stoppers, charcoal and extension cords were in demand even though most of the time these items don’t always come to mind.

And remember the long lines as people waited for free sand. Just last year crowds gathered in hot humid air to shovel sandbags before Dorian and this will be one area to try and avoid with social distancing measures.

Instead, you can purchase the sandbags ahead of time to beat the rush and fill them when needed.

You can save a lot of money on items from the Build-A-Kit That Fits checklist. Your neighborhood ACE Hardware store will have the lists on hand to help you figure out what you need to prepare for hurricane season.