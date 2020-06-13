Scattered weekend rain chances

Happy Saturday!

We’re off to a mild start in the upper 60s low 70s with some scattered showers moving on shore and staying east of the I-95 corridor.

Our chance for scattered storms will increase later this morning into the afternoon. Skies will remain partly cloudy with temperatures staying slightly below average in the mid to low 80s. Winds will sit out of the east at 5-8 mph.

Ahead of the rain the National Weather Service has issued at Flash Flood Watch starting at 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. tonight. The Watch includes those in Baker, Nassau, Duval, Union, Bradford, Clay, Putnam, Alachua and Marion in NE Florida and Glynn and Camden counties in SE Georgia. Please watch for localized flooding within thunderstorms.

We’ll stay mostly cloudy overnight with a chance for storms early, lows in the low 70s, and light winds out of the east.

Sunday will bring another below average day in the 80s with a 50% chance for scattered showers.

Rain sticks around Monday before we start to dry out on Tuesday through the rest of the week.