More tropical showers for Jacksonville

JACKOSNVILLE, Fla – Hanna and Gonzalo are in the Gulf and the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, respectively. Yep, the earliest seventh and earliest eighth named tropical storms (no hurricanes, yet). I believe that at least one more storm will develop over the Atlantic before the end of July as well. And... At least one of these systems (Hanna) will be a hurricane that makes landfall on the United States.

Now, for Jacksonville, we will continue our pattern of coastal morning showers, that move to I-95 by the lunch hour and then blow-up west of town after 2pm. Highs will again be at or just below normal, around 92° this afternoon. Saturday will be much like today, which will make it a decent day to get yard work done, but after that?

Bigger afternoon storms and showers return to everyone starting Sunday through next Thursday, Many locations will receive 2-3 inches of rain (if not more).