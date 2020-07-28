Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine has ominous track

The good news about a newly developed potential tropical cyclone is that it’s not expected to become a hurricane but, unfortunately, it does look like rain and tropical-storm-force winds are possible along its path toward Florida by the weekend.

At 11 a.m., the disturbance was located 585 miles east-southeast of the Leeward Islands with 40 mph winds and a minimum pressure of 1007 MB. It is moving toward the west near 23 mph should continue during the next few days.

On the forecast track, the system is forecast to move through the Leeward Islands early Wednesday and near or over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Wednesday night and near or over Hispaniola on Thursday.

A Tropical Storm Warning is already in effect for Puerto Rico, including Vieques, Culebra and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Interactive map, watches/warnings

There are several roadblocks to the development of a dangerous hurricane that work in our favor. All but two forecast models keep the tropical wave from becoming a hurricane. It appears strong upper-level winds due to a shearing trough west of the wave could prevent the disturbance from intensifying to a hurricane. Land interaction with Puerto Rico and Hispaniola could also disrupt organization.

Dry air envelops the stretched out clouds in the tropical wave which should slow the growth process. Clouds will need to centralize before winds increase. Because it could become a tropical storm by the time it reaches the Lesser Antilles, potential advisories are being issued by the National Hurricane Center. (.)

It is many days away. The Weather Authority will monitor the tropical wave’s progress and it wouldn’t impact South Florida until Saturday at the earliest.