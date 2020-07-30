Partly cloudy & hot today with later afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Today expect more sunshine, warming us up into the low 90s, feeling more like 102° when you consider the humidity. We expect scattered storms to fire up after 4p.m, mainly to the north of I-10. The storms will push offshore between 8-9p.m.

Friday and Saturday will be hot and mostly dry. Expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Chances for showers will be limited, in the 20-30% range.

Sunday & Monday’s forecasts are still highly uncertain due to the track of Tropical Storm Isaias. If the system were to skirt the coastline and pass by us offshore, we would get a few rounds of showers, resulting in 1-2″ of rain, mostly along the coastline.

Tuesday we will be back to business as usual, with partly cloudy skies, hot afternoon temperatures in the mid to low 90s, with good chances to see afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS:

The 5a.m. track shifted slightly further offshore from our area, which would mean slightly less rain for us. The storm sped up to moving northwest at 21mph, with sustained winds around 60mph. The storm is currently bringing rain and wind to Puerto Rico before moving towards the Dominican Republic and Haiti. The question mark in the forecast at this point is how the storm will survive moving over the mountain ranges, during the day on Friday we will get a better idea of how the storm will behave.