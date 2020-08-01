Isaias is no Irma or Matthew or Michael - thankfully

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Isaias has weakened considerably and is probably no longer a hurricane, but as a comparison to what the State of Florida has seen, Michael (Cat 5, Mexico Beach, 2018), Irma (Cat 4, Entire State, 2017) and Matthew (Cat 3, East Coast, 2016) Isaias has always been more bark than reality. Hopefully this will continue.

Still anticipated to remain on the expected track, Isaias may slow down and drift a little left of the current National Hurricane Center track, that is just east of the State. That track was based on maintaining hurricane status.

Even as a strong tropical storm, the entire East Coast of the State of Florida need to alert to regeneration of heavy flooding rains, especially right along the coast.