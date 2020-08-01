How will Hurricane Isaias impact Jacksonville area?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Isaias is a low-end hurricane now but it could regenerate some as it passes over the Gulf Stream while it tracks just along or off the Florida coast.

Isaias will definitely impact our Southern coastal counties and along the St. Johns River in Clay and Putnam counties the most.

If you live in these counties, you need to prepare for the possibility of power outages and strong gusty winds to 50 mph. This means taking the time to look around your yard and make sure everything is tied down or stored away.

The worst of the storm will come in waves of squalls and occur mainly at night. You don’t want to deal with things in the dark, so review your home/car today and Sunday in the daylight -- and buckle up.

There may be some St. Johns River flooding in Putnam County on Monday morning after Isaias has passed. This would be along creeks and estuary areas along the St. Johns River.

Timing for the worst impact in Flagler, St. Johns, Putnam and Clay counties will be Sunday night before sunrise.

St. Johns, Flagler, Clay and Putnam Impacts

Since Isaias will be turning away from the coast as it passes Duval County northward into Georgia, beach impacts from Duval County north into Georgia coastal counties will be rather muted, basically comparable to a winter Nor’easter, except super steamy.

Beach winds from Jacksonville beach northward will remain just barely at tropical storm force -- 40 mph. Those will be mainly in gusts. Timing for the worst impact will be sunrise Monday (3 a.m.-8 a.m.).

Impacts Duval, Nassau and Camden and Glynn, Georgia

It would be very easy to simply say that since Isaias is just a strong tropical storm (for all intents and purposes it is, as the hurricane-force winds will likely remain just offshore from St. Augustine to Jacksonville). That means severe inland impacts will be almost non-existent.

Other than a few heavy downpours and a small area or two that may get a significant blow-up of tropical rains, there will be few impacts in the inland areas (west of U.S. 301).

Yet, weaker hurricanes and strong tropical storms have a tendency to “spin off” unusual areas of wind and rain, well away from the center of the storm. This means if you live inland, be alert to that possibility.