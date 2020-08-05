Which chainsaws make the cut after the storm?

Picking up the pieces after a storm blows through involves cutting back fallen trees or reducing limbs to clear a path to recovery.

It can be dangerous work, and while big jobs should be left to arborists, much of the light duty work can be accomplished by DIY by homeowners with simple chainsaws.

In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 photo a man works with a chainsaw on a three at the site of the planned new Tesla Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said during an awards ceremony in Berlin in November 2019 that 'we have decided to put the Tesla Gigafactory Europe in the Berlin area.' The company will also set up an engineering and design center in Berlin, Musk said. He wrote on Twitter that the new plant 'will build batteries, powertrains & vehicles, starting with Model Y.' (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Before tackling the job, ensure you wear the proper chainsaw safety apparel and be sure to know how the safety features on the equipment function.

Make sure to acquire the necessary supplies before the storm, like first aid kits, extra fuel and oil.

You will also want to have a companion on site to help during any emergencies.

Ace Hardware has just the right type of chainsaws for any task. From gas to electric and corded varieties, each will have the form factor you may be seeking.

Typically the heavier saws are bigger with more horsepower to cut through larger trees. Chainsaw power is measured by piston displacement (cc) and engine power (horsepower, or HP).

Smaller saws are easier to handle and may require less maintenance, or oil, for example with electric chainsaws.

Selecting a shorter guide bar will save your arms from the weight and can be easier to move but a longer guide bar can tackle larger tree cuts.