LIVE RADAR: Thunderstorms fire up around NE Florida, SE Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The sea breeze collision point will bring showers with storms mainly after 2pm today. The excess water in the air will lead to potentially heavy rain with some storms.

Most of the activity remains south of the FL/GA line with the exception of coastal Georgia and along I-95.

Today: Partly cloudy and hot with showers and storms, 50 percent. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland with upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Feels like 98-102 degrees. Wind W/SE 10-15 mph. Humid with patchy fog late.