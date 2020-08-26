Hurricane Laura now expected to make landfall with 120 mph winds and deadly storm surge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Laura intensified impressively once the storm entered the warm waters of the Gulf, the storm has become more symmetrical, which is a characteristic of stronger storms, and the eye wall appears to be clearing out of the cloud cover we saw over it earlier.

The NHC notes that both NOAA and Air Force hurricane hunter aircraft have provided valuable data this morning. The NOAA P-3 aircraft reported a peak flight-level wind of 143 mph at 8000 ft, and a peak SFMR wind of 119 mph, while the Air Force crew has observed peak 700-mb flight-level winds of 139 mph and peak SFMR winds of 119 mph. The latest minimum pressure estimated from aircraft data is 956 mb, indicating a pressure drop of 27 mb over the past 12 hours. Based on the aircraft data, the initial wind speed was increased to 115 mph on the advisory, and is now set at 126 mph based on the latest flight-level and SFMR winds.

There seem to be no reasons Laura would weaken before landfall, shear is low, seas surface temperatures are high. If Hurricane Laura goes through an eye wall replacement cycle this evening before landfall, it may reduce the intensity down to a Category 3 storm.

After landfall, rapid weakening will occur, but Laura will bring a swath of damaging winds well inland over western Louisiana and eastern Texas.

Forecasted power outages for Hurricane Laura

Unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana, including Calcasieu and Sabine Lakes. This surge could penetrate up to 30 miles inland from the immediate coastline. Only a few hours remain to protect life and property and all actions should be rushed to completion.

Hurricane-force winds are expected tonight in portions of the hurricane warning area from San Luis Pass, Texas, to west of Morgan City, Louisiana, with catastrophic wind damage expected where Laura’s eye wall makes landfall. Hurricane-force winds and widespread damaging wind gusts will spread well inland across portions of eastern Texas and western Louisiana early Thursday.

Widespread flash flooding along small streams, urban areas, and roadways is expected to begin this afternoon into Thursday from far eastern Texas, across Louisiana and Arkansas. This will also lead to minor to isolated moderate freshwater river flooding. The heavy rainfall threat and localized flash and urban flooding potential will spread northeastward into the middle-Mississippi, lower Ohio and Tennessee Valleys Friday night and Saturday.