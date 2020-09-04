Heat advisory today, Richard says we could see additional advisories tomorrow

Heat Advisory for Putnam, inland St. Johns and Flagler counties noon through 6pm.

Slight chance of showers across our southern zones for northeast Florida. Storms will be driven by heating with the east coast sea breeze. The sea breeze will push as far as the I-75 corridor. A cold front will sink south across region tonight and stall through Saturday. Temperatures will continue above normal this period. Heat advisory for our southern counties this afternoon. This potential will exist once again Saturday afternoon.

Today: Hot and humid with isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly across our southern counties. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s inland with 90s along our beaches. Feels like temperatures of 105-110 degrees. Isolated showers with storms for northeast Florida, from Gainesville to St. Johns county, 20-30 percent. Georgia stays dry. Wind N/SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: The heat continues with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers, storms, 20-30 percent for northeast Florida as Georgia stays hot and dry. Highs in the mid to upper 90s inland, low 90s along our beaches. Feels like temperatures 105 to 110. Partly cloudy overnight with morning lows in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wind SE 5 to 10 mph.

Looking ahead: Rain returns Sunday and continues through the upcoming workweek as wind turns onshore from the northeast.

7am 75

8am 78

10am 87

11am 89

12pm 90

3pm 94

5pm 92

8pm 85

10pm 83

Sunrise: 7:05 am

Sunset: 7:45 pm