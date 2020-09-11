85ºF

Tropical trouble this weekend across Southern Florida as Sally quickly develops

National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories on Tropical Depression 19

John Gaughan, Chief meteorologist

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Yep, it must be 2020 as another tropical record is about to fall. The NHC has begun issuing advisories on Tropical Depression 19 as of 5 p.m. on Friday. This system is over the Bahamas and will quickly develop into a tropical storm. If so, it will be named Sally. And if this does become Sally (Tropical Storm) it will be the 18th named storm of this over the top hurricane season. It would also be the earliest ever 18th named storm.

This system will continuously (albeit slowly, while over land of Southern Florida this weekend) strengthen. Once back over the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, the system could intensify to a strong tropical storm or even Category 1 hurricane as it approaches the Mississippi / Louisiana coastline on Wednesday next week.

Stay alert to this developing story.

Other tropical issues are still in play, but are far out to the east and will need to be watched later next week.

About the Author: