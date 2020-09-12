A mix of sun, showers, and tropical moisture through the weekend

Happy Saturday! We’re waking up to quick moving downpours for those along the I-95 corridor with breezy winds out of the est at 15-20 mph.

Thanks to Tropical Depression 19 in South Florida right we’ll see a handful of downpours across our area around and after 5 p.m. As the depression moves back into the Gulf of Mexico, there will be a band of deep tropical air (see purple area) that come sweeping up the Peninsula, the impact in Jacksonville will be the possibility of a wave (or two) of downpours during the game on Sunday.

Game day forecast has those downpours and so... bring your poncho to the game.

Game Day Forecast (Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Weekend temperatures will not vary much with sunrise temperatures in the mid to low 70s and afternoon highs in the upper 80s low 90s with feel-like temperatures around 100°.

Next week’s highlights includes, more tropical downpours on Monday, then a mid-week nor’easter (yes, winds and possibly heavy rain) and of course watching the tropics for another possible hurricane (after Paulette), possibly named Teddy.