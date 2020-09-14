Sally intensifies into a hurricane

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The tropical storm that formed Saturday off south Florida is now a Category 1 hurricane over the warm Gulf waters. Sally is expected to approach the Gulf Coast on Monday night with high winds and a life-threatening storm surge.

The earliest 18th-named storm on record is expected to make landfall early Tuesday.

At noon on Monday, data from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft investigating Sally indicated the system has rapidly strengthened to a hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of around 85 mph with higher gusts. The estimated minimum central pressure is 985 mb. Sally has 65 mph sustained winds and was centered about 115 miles east southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River. It was moving west-northwest at 8 mph.

A Hurricane Warning has been issued from Grand Isle, Louisiana, northeast to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, including New Orleans, Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas. A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued from east of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, to Indian Pass, Florida.

Late Saturday, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm, and officials in the New Orleans area issued a mandatory evacuation order for areas outside of levee protection, including Venetian Isles, Lake Catherine, and Irish Bayou. The evacuation order was set to go into effect at 6 p.m. Sunday.

The National Hurricane Center said dangerous storm surge was possible along the northern Gulf Coast starting on Monday and added hurricane conditions could set in there early Tuesday.

A tropical storm watch was extended westward from the Okaloosa/Walton County line in Florida to the Alabama-Florida line.

A storm surge watch, meanwhile, was in effect from the mouth of the Mississippi River to the Alabama-Florida line, including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, Lake Borgne in Louisiana — and Mobile Bay in Alabama.

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide.

Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs, MS including Lake Borgne...7-11 ft

Ocean Springs, MS to MS/AL Border...5-8 ft

MS/AL Border to AL/FL Border including Mobile Bay...4-7 ft

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas...4-6 ft

Port Fourchon, LA to Mouth of the Mississippi River...3-5 ft

AL/FL Border to Chassahowitzka, FL including Pensacola Bay, Choctawhatchee Bay, and Saint Andrew Bay...1-3 ft

Burns Point, LA to Port Fourchon, LA...1-3 ft

Overtopping of local levees outside of the Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction System is possible where local inundation values may be higher than those shown above. The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast in areas of onshore winds, where the surge will be accompanied by large and damaging waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances.

In addition to storm surge, Sally is expected to produce heavy rainfall after landfall. Sally is expected to be a slow moving system as it approaches land, producing 8 to 16 inches of rainfall with isolated amounts of 24 inches over portions of the central Gulf Coast from the western Florida Panhandle to far southeast Louisiana through the middle of the week. Life-threatening flash flooding is likely.

In addition, this rainfall will likely lead to widespread minor to isolated major flooding on area rivers. Sally is forecast move farther inland early Wednesday and track into the Southeast with rainfall of 6 to 12 inches possible across portions of inland southeast Mississippi and Alabama. Significant flash and urban flooding is likely, as well as widespread minor to moderate flooding on some rivers.

Further heavy rain is then anticipated across portions of eastern Tennessee, northern Georgia and western Carolinas Thursday into Friday. Flash, urban, and minor river flooding is possible across this region.

Outer bands of Sally are expected to produce additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches across the Florida peninsula today. This rainfall may produce flash and urban flooding and prolong high flows and ongoing minor flooding on rivers across central Florida.