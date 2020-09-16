Locally heavy rainfall, Richard says isolated flooding possible again today

Flooding in SE GA near Brunswick: About 2-4 inches of rain has occurred near Brunswick overnight after a 4-7 inches that fell Tuesday evening, though the heaviest previous totals were slightly to the north. Flooding in this area will be an issue through this morning. Additional rainfall could lead to flooding again this afternoon.

South-southeasterly flow this afternoon then turning southerly tonight. A warm front will lift north as Sally slings tropical moisture along I-75. Outer bands of Sally will lead to rounds of heavy showers and embedded thunderstorms across the area today and tonight. Additional flooding in and around Brunswick and coastal SE GA. Plenty of juice on tap for excessive rainfall. Sally continues to produce heavy rainfall through the morning hours. Coastal zones will get a break during the morning then potentially getting another round late in the afternoon/evening.

Today: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms spreading inland through the day. Locally heavy rain possible across I-75 and coastal southeast Georgia. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland and along our beaches. Areas of rain with storms, 50-70 percent inland with 50-60 percent along the beaches. Heaviest rain expected across southeast Georgia and along I-75. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy with areas of rain and thunderstorms across northeast Florida and southeast Georgia, 70-90 percent. Highs in the 80s inland and along our beaches. Mostly cloudy with showers overnight, lows in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: A very wet pattern with locally heavy rainfall possible through the end of the week.

7am 74

8am 76

10am 82

11am 84

12pm 85

3pm 86

5pm 84

8pm 81

10pm 79

Sunrise: 7:11 am

Sunset: 7:31 pm