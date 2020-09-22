Flooding concerns continue, Richard remind you, it’s the first day of Fall...ya’ll

COASTAL FLOOD WARNING - 11 PM

HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT - 8 PM WEDNESDAY

HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK - WEDNESDAY EVENING...

High pressure will slide south through mid-week and weaken, allowing low level winds to become lighter and more easterly. With the continued onshore flow coastal flooding, high rip current risk, and elevated surf heights will be expected through Wednesday. A cool, dry air mass in place with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Isolated showers possible today along our beaches, but airmass will be too dry for shower development inland. By the weekend, our next front will approach the area, bringing an increase in chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Today: Partly sunny and breezy. Partly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent chance of showers along the beaches. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Northeast winds 15-20 with gusts to 30 mph. Tonight, cloudy with a 20 percent chance of coastal showers. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to 60s for southeast Georgia, 60s to low 70s for northeast Florida. E/NE winds 10 to 15 mph. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s for southeast Georgia and northeast Florida.

Looking ahead: Partly cloudy and dry through Thursday. Our next front will approach the area bringing an increase in showers and thunderstorms Friday, this weekend.

7am 72

8am 73

10am 75

11am 76

12pm 77

3pm 79

5pm 77

8pm 72

10pm 70

Sunrise: 7:15 am

Sunset: 7:23 pm