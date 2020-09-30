The coolest way to spend this Friday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Friday night, you could catch a drive in movie, followed by a SpaceX launch at the Kennedy Space Center.

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is offering guests another opportunity to catch a drive-in movie with an out-of-this-world launch viewing experience. During Launch and a Movie, guests will view the launch of SpaceX’s GPS III SV04 after a dazzling showing of the short film “Journey To Space,” all under the stars and from the safety and comfort of their own vehicle.

Parking opens at 6:45 p.m. and “Journey to Space” narrated by Sir Patrick Stewart will begin at approximately 8:30 p.m. Following the short film, countdown with the live launch webcast beginning at approximately 9:30 p.m. until the targeted liftoff time between 9:43 – 9:58 p.m.

No movie experience is complete without snacks- guests may pre-purchase a meal deal that includes a personal-size cheese pizza, candy and a non-alcoholic beverage for $10. Prepackaged snacks and souvenirs will also be available for purchase.

Launch and a Movie entry is $50 per vehicle, (RVs are welcome) and can be booked via the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex website or by calling 855-737-5235.

*While the launch date is currently scheduled for October 2, in the event of a delay or scrub, tickets will be valid for the next launch attempt.