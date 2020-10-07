How to clean up after the hurricane

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A hurricane supply kit can help you through a difficult situation after a storm hits.

It is important to have the proper tools and supplies to make clean up easier and safer.

Many hurricane fatalities happen post-storm during the clean up process with chainsaws or electrocution. Before operating any generator or power tools be sure to read the instructions to prevent injury.

Staying safe requires the right safety gear:

Disinfectants

Goggles

N95 masks (or a respirator with a higher protection level)

Heavy work gloves

Waterproof boots with steel toe and insole (not just steel shank)

Earplugs or protective headphones (if you’re working with noisy equipment)

Fire extinguishers

Fans

Me sure to have proper clothing and safety gear using chemical cleaners and chainsaws. (CDC)

Cleaning up your home can be a big job so be sure to pace yourself and rest when you need to.

Decide which cleanup tasks are most important and focus on those first.

Water damage will cause mold growth.

Try to dry your home within 24 to 48 hours if possible after the storm by opening doors and windows and positioning fans to blow the air outdoors.

This will require discarding anything that you can’t clean or dry quickly, including drywall and home favorites such as mattresses, carpeting, carpet padding, rugs, and upholstered furniture.

Bacteria in the floodwater can contaminate surfaces. Thoroughly clean these areas with hot water and laundry or dish detergent. Save a gallon of water mixed with 1 cup bleach to clean up everything with mold.