Foggy start with a slight chance of showers, Richard says warmer, wetter days ahead

A foggy start with areas of mist and drizzle this morning. High pressure over the region remains in place as Hurricane Delta move toward Louisiana, staying well west of our area. High pressure will move north and then slowly eastward through the day. Tropical moisture over the region with an easterly flow and the weak front near and along the State line will allow scattered showers and isolated storms in SE GA and over all of NE FL.

A warm afternoon with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s inland with low to mid 80s along the coast.

Today: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms, 20-50 percent for northeast Florida and southeast Georgia. Higher chances near and along I-75 and inland southeast Georgia. Wake up temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s to near 90s area wide. Wind NE 10-15 mph.

Friday: Patchy to dense morning fog. Wake up temperatures remain in the 70s area wide. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s along our beaches, mid to upper 80s for inland northeast Florida and southeast Georgia. Rain chances increasing during the afternoon, evening, 40-50 percent for northeast Florida, 20-30 percent across southeast Georgia. Wind ESE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Unsettled pattern continues this weekend

7am 70

8am 72

10am 78

11am 81

12pm 83

3pm 86



5pm 84



8pm 79



10pm 77



Sunrise: 7:25 am

Sunset: 7:03 pm