Deep tropical moisture stays in place through the weekend

Happy Saturday!

Those across southeast Georgia east of I-95 are waking up to some scattered showers. Those showers will continue to track north through the morning.

We’re mostly dry across northeast Florida this morning but rain chances will increase after lunch this afternoon. Showers will build along I-75 then rack east throughout the afternoon. Impacts will include brief downpours and breezy winds.

High will sit on the warmer side in the mid to upper 80s with light winds out of the southeast.

Showers will fade overnight with lows dropping into the mid 70s.

Sunday will bring another round of scattered showers as Tropical Storm Delta tracking just to our north. These storms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Highs once again will be in the upper 80s.

We’ll start to dry out Monday with comfortable temperatures in the mid to low 80s and sunny skies sticking with us through the rest of the week.