Warm start to the week, Richard says grab your sunglasses and flip flops

What is left of Delta will pass well to our north today with left over tropical moisture. Models suggest a few showers as the tropical moisture circulates around Delta. The chances will be 20 percent or less with the best chances across NE FL. Mainly dry and warm across southeast Georgia.

Temperatures will trend above normal for the start of the week with cooler temperatures expected by the weeks end.

Today: Partly cloudy with isolated showers, 10-20 percent for northeast Florida and southeast Georgia. Showers possible from noon through 6 pm. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, mid 80s along our beaches. Wind W 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Light patchy fog with wake-up temperatures in the 60s inland, upper 60s to low 70 along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90 inland, mid 80s along our beaches under mostly sunny skies. Wind NW/SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Warm start to the week will lead to sunny skies and cooler temperatures.

7am 71

8am 72

10am 78

11am 82

12pm 84

3pm 88

5pm 86

8pm 76

10pm 74

Sunrise: 7:27 am

Sunset: 6:58 pm